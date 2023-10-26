Shares

Standard Chartered has indicated the roads that will be closed for the 20 th edition of the Stanchart Marathon set for 29 th October 2023.

The start and finishing points will be at Uhuru Gardens, Langata Road. Runners will use the

scenic route on the southern bypass for the physical marathon thus experiencing a great

view of the Nairobi National Park. So far, over 21,600 participants have already registered for the marathon.

To support this initiative, the Nairobi Traffic Department has created a schedule of road

closures and detours that will redirect traffic to and from the Southern Bypass to alternate

routes between 12:00am (midnight) and 1:30pm on 29 th October 2023.

Head Traffic Police Commander Vitalis Otieno said that they will work to minimise the inconvenience to drivers and pedestrians.

She added, “As the police traffic department we have offered alternative routes that are to

be used during this 20 th edition of the Nairobi Standard Chartered Marathon 2023. Even

with this we want to assure the country that all alternative routes are safe and secure.”

The marathon’s start times will be as follows:

5kms Family 9.30 a.m.

10 kms 8:00 a.m.

21 kms 6:45 a.m.

21 km Wheelchair 5:45 a.m.

42 kms Marathon & Corporate Relay 6:00 a.m.

Peter Gitau, Chairman, Local Organising Committee said “We trust that the event will continue with little or no hitches. We have also ensured that the start times and finish times are well managed. The Race Technical Director, Route Marshals and CCTV cameras along the course will ensure delivery of a world-class marathon and experience to all participants as we celebrate our 20 th year anniversary.”

The marathon has promised a total Kitty of KES 11 million for winners in various categories. Over 21,000 athletes from 90 countries have registered for the marathon with winners in the full marathon receiving up to KES 2 million each.

Participants can now pick their running kit on the spot by visiting the running kit collection centre at Uhuru Gardens until 28 th October 2023.