Shares

The Government has announced that it has waived license fees for Boda Boda operators in the country. The new developments were announced by Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr Fred Matiang’i.

Dr Matiang’i further announced that all boda boda operators in the country will be required to register with a recognized Sacco and obtain a smart rider’s license within 60 days in the latest effort to instill order in the sector. Huduma Centers across the country will set up special desks for Boda Boda operators to enable the nearly 2.4 million riders obtain the document within the period.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has waived the Kshs. 5,800 registration fees. From 21st of this month, NTSA will begin the process of registering and issuing smart riders license to boda boda riders from all our 52 Huduma Centers,” he said.

Within the next seven days, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will set up a dedicated desk at every Huduma Center to fast-track the process, the CS said. He was speaking during a meeting with representatives of the Boda Boda Association of Kenya in Nairobi led by the national chair Kevin Mubadi and at the Kenyatta International Conference Center.

The Boda Boda SACCOs will be required to be registered with the Commissioner of Cooperatives and must prepare updated digital registers of their members. Dr. Matiang’i said the licensing and registration will help minimize incidents like the latest sexual molestation of a female motorist along the Wangari Mathaai road. Several suspects have been arrested and arraigned over the incident while detectives are pursuing others who are on the run.