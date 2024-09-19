Shares

Bodaboda Association of Kenya (BAK) has launched an initiative to tame the rising theft of motorbikes in the Nyanza region. BAK will lead the efforts by working with the partners including the National Police to disrupt organized syndicates responsible for stealing motorbikes in the region and smuggling them across the border into Uganda and Tanzania.

The BAK initiative will include community policing in collaboration with stage chairpersons, increased police patrols in theft-prone areas to deter criminal activities, and the establishment of a rapid response team to handle theft incidents promptly. The County Bodaboda Association office will also conduct regular safety sensitization seminars for the riders and promote community awareness campaigns to encourage residents and riders to support and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Speaking during an event in Kisumu, BAK President Kevin Mubadi expressed concern over the escalating number of motorbike thefts targeting bodaboda riders across the country. Mubadi further noted a sharp rise in instances where criminals pose as customers to steal bikes.

“These motorbikes are our means of livelihood. Many of us have worked hard to buy them, and some of us have acquired them on loans. We must take every legal measure to protect our assets from these syndicates. The partnership with the police and Watu will enable us to respond swiftly to any theft attempts, safeguarding both property and lives,” Mr. Mubadi said.

On his part, Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo committed to strengthening the county’s efforts to combat and curb bodaboda theft and promised a swift response and action from the police. He equally cautioned bodaboda riders for abetting crimes and for endangering other road users.

“We will double police patrols in high-risk areas, improve investigation techniques, and focus on apprehending perpetrators by relying on first-hand witness accounts from boda-boda stage chairpersons throughout the region,” said Commissioner Leparmorijo.