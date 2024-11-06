Shares

Nike has announced partnership with Rescue.co to provide emergency medical and rescue services for all of the brand’s athletes in Kenya.

This new safety measure responds to the urgent need for additional support for Kenyan athletes, especially female runners, in light of the alarming trend of violence against athletes.

The partnership provides Nike athletes round-the-clock support from Rescue.co’s network of ambulance and air transportation providers, giving athletes access to emergency services at all hours of the day.

Tanya Hvizdak, VP, Nike Global Women’s Sports Marketing, said, “We believe athletes are the best versions of themselves when they feel safe and secure. The athlete is at the center of everything we do, and their voice is integral to the actions we’re taking in Africa and elsewhere across the world. Not only are we listening to our athletes: We’re a brand that takes action.”

Caitlin Dolkart, Managing Director of Rescue.co. said “Our mission at Rescue.co is to provide peace of mind in every emergency, and our partnership with Nike is a powerful step in ensuring that all athletes in Kenya can feel safe, supported, and confident in their wellbeing. With our extensive network of ground and air responders, paired with a state-of-the-art 24/7 dispatch center, we are equipped to deliver immediate, life-saving support across Kenya. We’re honored to partner with Nike to stand behind these athletes, ensuring they can focus on their training and achievements without the worry of what happens in an emergency.”

This initiative underscores Nike’s commitment to both listening to the voice of the athlete and, above all else, ensuring they have the ability to live, train and compete with a peace of mind that promotes their wellbeing and ability to reach their athletic potential.

“I welcome Nike’s initiative to support my fellow Kenyan athletes and I with emergency assistance. It makes me proud that Nike cares about our health and safety when it matters most,” says Faith Kipyegon, a member of the Athlete Think Tank and the only runner to win three back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 1,500 meters.

“My teammates and I are grateful that Nike provides us with extra protection by supporting us with emergency assistance. Our marathon training group spends a lot of time on the roads and in remote areas, so mobile safety measures are very important to us,” says Eliud Kipchoge, the world’s greatest marathoner and the center of Nike’s revolutionary Breaking2 project.