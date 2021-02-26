Shares

TuneCore, a digital music distribution and publishing administration company for independent artists, has launched operations in Africa.

Jade Leaf has been hired as Head of TuneCore for Southern Africa and will share responsibility for key countries in East Africa with Chioma Onuchukwu. Chioma has been hired as Head of TuneCore for West Africa. Both Leaf and Onuchukwu will report to Faryal Khan-Thompson, Vice President International, TuneCore.

Onuchukwu will oversee TuneCore operations in West Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia. She will also look after Tanzania and Ethiopia in East Africa. Leaf’s territory encompasses Southern Africa, including South Africa, where she will be based, as well as Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Lesotho. Leaf will also manage TuneCore operations in East African countries Kenya and Uganda.

TuneCore has ben expanding its international operations, going up from 5 countries in 2020 to 8 countries and 3 major regions in 2021.

On her appointment, Onuchukwu said, “I am elated to be joining a renowned, independent music distribution powerhouse, especially in an incredible era for music creators in Africa at a time when we are gaining global recognition and increasing momentum. I look forward to collaborating with and supporting local artists.”

Before joining TuneCore, Onuchukwu was Marketing Manager at uduX Music, a music streaming platform in Nigeria. There she worked directly with popular African artists such as Davido, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Kizz Daniel and more.

On her part, Leaf said, “I am incredibly excited to join the team in a time where the global conversation is around independence and ownership. TuneCore opens up a world of potential for independent artists at every level of their careers.”

Leaf previously worked at Multichoice as the Marketing Manager for Youth & Music Channels, where she led brand re-imaging and marketing efforts for Channel O. Prior to working at Multichoice, she worked at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, focusing on African artists and content, as well as numerous marketing campaigns & projects for local and international artists.

Last year, TuneCore saw an increase in music releases globally, with many African artists opting to use the DIY Distributor. Some of the artists using the DIY Distributor include Kofi Mole from Ghana and Small Doctor in Nigeria, Spoegwolf in South Africa, Mpho Sebina in Botswana and Fena Gitu in Kenya to name a few.

Stated Khan-Thompson, Vice President International, TuneCore said, “Africa is an extremely exciting music market with a lot of potential for growth. By hiring Jade and Chioma to lead our efforts, TuneCore is well positioned to maximize opportunities for independent artists across the continent.”