Kizz Daniel, a renown Nigerian music artist has released a brand new music project titled Thankz Alot, dedicated to his fan-base.

The EP comprises of four tracks and is an expression of appreciation for the support from his fans throughout his career that has spanned a decade.

Thankz Alot, which is now available for streaming on all digital platforms, features four soulful tracks, each showcasing Daniel’s versatility and unique musical style. The tracks include Sooner, Showa, Too Busy to Be Bae and Twe Twe. It is worth mentioning that the Twe Twe remix features Afrobeats star, Davido.

Since its release, the EP has received love and positive response across East Africa and the globe. In response to the positive reception of his new EP, Kizz Daniel expressed his gratitude saying, “I am incredibly grateful for the love and support I have received from my fans throughout my career. Thankz Alot is my way of expressing my appreciation and giving back to them for their unwavering support.”

Kizz Daniel is known for his dynamic sound and captivating performances. With his new project, the music icon aims to connect even deeper with his audience. The EP’s title, Thankz Alot, further reflects his appreciation for the love and support he has received from his fans worldwide over the years.

The Afrobeats artist is no stranger to delivering chart-topping hits. His versatility and ability to connect with audiences across the globe has made him one of Africa’s most successful artists.