Shares

Finalists for the 2021 Accountability Music Awards have been selected, and are now open for public voting.

The 2021 AMAs are a collaboration between Accountability Lab, the One Campaign, the African Union and Trace Africa. Viewers and fans can vote HERE. Voting closes on Tuesday 30th November, 2021.

The awards received over 200 nominations from Africans across the continent. The awards aim to highlight how musicians are using music as a mechanism to speak against corruption, advocate for good governance and heighten the call for accountability for a better future for Africa.

This year’s nominees include songs by Winky D, Femi Kuti, King Kaka, Ney Wa Mitego and Angelique Kidjo with Yemi Alade. The finalization of the selection process kickstarts the much more exciting stage of the competition, giving listeners to vote for their favorite artists.

The winners will be announced on 9th December, as the world marks International Anti-Corruption Day.

“Through this engagement we want to celebrate African musicians using their voices and lyrical talent to advocate for transparency and accountability from our governments. We celebrate the nominees who have made it to this stage of the competition and we recognize their contribution to building a better and more positive continent. We now hand over the responsibility of choosing the winner to the public and we hope that the public will use this as a chance to make their voice heard,” said One in Africa Executive Director, Edwin Ikhouria.

On her part, Charity Nchimunya, Executive Secretary of the AU Advisory Board on corruption had this to say, “Citizen voices across the continent are critical in promoting transparency and accountability in the management of public affairs. Therefore, let your voices carry the day in identifying the ‘voice’ that represents our collective voice as citizens in demanding transparency and accountability. Let your voice count for the Africa we all want.”