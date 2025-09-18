The energy around Bien-Aimé’s Alusa Continua tour is at an all-time high as the celebrated Kenyan artist heads toward his highly anticipated finale in Nairobi. The tour has already captivated audiences with electrifying performances in Eldoret and Meru, building on the immense success of its earlier legs in the United States and Europe.
Bien, a former member of Sauti Sol, has been on a world tour to rebrand himself as a solo artist. The U.S. leg of the tour saw three sold-out shows in Boston, Dallas, and Seattle, while the European leg included stops in major cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin, with new dates added in Scotland and England due to high demand.
The Kenyan leg of the tour, which began in September, has been met with similar enthusiasm. The confirmed dates and locations are:
- September 6: Eldoret
- September 13: Meru
- September 20: Nairobi
Ticket prices for the shows in Eldoret and Meru were Ksh. 1,500 for regular and Ksh. 5,000 for VIP, while the highly anticipated Nairobi finale is priced at Ksh. 3,500 for regular and Ksh. 7,500 for VIP.
The tour has underscored Bien’s ability to connect with fans across the country, with each stop serving as a vibrant celebration of Kenyan music and culture, supported by partners like Johnnie Walker Blonde.
Josephine Katambo, Marketing Manager for Scotch & Reserve Portfolio at EABL, highlighted the synergy between the tour and its partners. “Through Johnnie Walker, we are proud to be part of Bien’s journey in bringing world-class live music to fans across Kenya,” she said. “This partnership is about celebrating Kenyan talent, creativity, and the power of music to bring people together.”
The Nairobi show is expected to be the tour’s biggest highlight, offering a night that will showcase Bien’s artistry at its finest and close out the tour on a resounding high.
Chiki Kuruka, Bien’s manager, shared her gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans. “The love we have seen in Eldoret and Meru has been overwhelming, and it’s a testament to how much live music means to fans across the country,” she said. “Nairobi, we are saving the best for last—expect something truly special.”
The tour is a fitting companion for Johnnie Walker Blonde which was introduced in Kenya just last month.