Bien, the celebrated voice from Sauti Sol, has been making waves across continents with his “Alusa Continua” World Tour, and now he’s bringing the electrifying experience home. After a series of triumphant performances in the United States and Europe, fans in the region are eagerly awaiting his highly anticipated shows.

Bien’s U.S. leg of the tour was a resounding success, demonstrating his significant global appeal. He managed to sell out three of his eight shows in major cities, including Boston (Middle East Downstairs), Dallas (Deep Ellum Art Co.), and Seattle (Neumos). Beyond the packed venues, the tour garnered viral attention through memorable media appearances, such as his unique freestyle performance with a live rooster on On the Radar Radio in New York, and a notable appearance on The Breakfast Club. His U.S. tour was lauded as more than just a series of concerts as it became a cultural milestone, amplifying East African music and voices on influential international platforms.

Following his North American success, Bien continued to expand his global footprint with a highly demanded European tour. Due to overwhelming fan demand, he even extended his itinerary, adding new dates in Scotland and England. The European leg included stops in major cities like Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and saw additional shows announced for Glasgow (142B Lounge), London (indigo at The O2), and Manchester (The Blue Kitchen). These tours collectively underscore Bien’s strategic effort to rebrand himself as a leading solo performer and entertainer on the international stage, blending Afro-pop, R&B, and soul with his unique lyrical style.

Now, it’s East Africa’s turn to experience the Alusa Continua magic. The confirmed dates and locations are:

September 6th: Eldoret, Kenya – Tickets – Ksh. 1,500 regular and Ksh. 5,000 VIP

September 13th: Meru, Kenya – Tickets – Ksh. 1,500 regular and Ksh. 5,000 VIP

September 20th: Nairobi, Kenya – Tickets – Ksh. 3,500 regular and Ksh. 7,500 VIP

You can buy your tickets here bien.hustlesasa.shop.

Dates for Tanzania have not been confirmed but you can pre-register HERE in the meantime.