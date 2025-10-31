Shares

The Prince of Rhumbacane, Yaba, is set to mark his bold return to the music scene with the launch of his brand-new 6-track EP, Wape Wape. This highly anticipated project is the artist’s first full body of work, following his electrifying and sold-out live recording of his Zitakazopendwa album.

The EP launch is scheduled for Thursday, November 13th, 2025, at The Alchemist on Parklands Road in Nairobi, with doors opening at 5:00 PM and the celebration running until 11:00 PM.

Known for pioneering the distinct Rhumbacane sound, a compelling fusion of Rhumba, Trap, and Benga, which he describes as “sweet Rhumba”, Yaba is promising a next-level vibe with his latest release. The artist, formerly part of the duo Red Acapella, has carved out a reputation as a dynamic solo performer and is now ready to showcase the evolution of his artistry.

Ticket and event information

Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets early, as the Early Bird Ticket, priced at Ksh. 2,000, includes a copy of the new EP.

Event Summary

Artist: Yaba, The Prince of Rhumbacane

New EP: WAPE WAPE (6-Tracks)

Launch Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: The Alchemist, Parklands Road, Nairobi

Ticket Link: jioneelive.hustlesasa.shop/67298

Alfred Nthale, better known by his stage name Yaba, unveiled his debut EP titled “Rhumbacane” in 2021 whose success he attributes to the EP’s executive producer Dktr Wagah. This EP, comprising six tracks, features beloved hits like “Kuna Vile,” “Jaber,” and “Rhumbacane.” Building on the triumph of his initial EP, Yaba introduced the “Bestie” EP in 2022, collaborating with artists like Steph Kapella, Okello Max, and Ambasa Mandela. He released Zitakazopendwa in 2024 and it featured H_art the Band, Bien, Savara Coster Ojwang, Boutross, mejja and FEMIONE, Brian Sigu and King Kaka.