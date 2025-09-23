Jose Jay, a 28-year-old barber and gospel singer from Donholm, has been named the winner of the first-ever Next Superstar Kenya competition. At a live finale held at Charter Hall on Sunday, September 21, Jay walked away with the grand prize of Ksh. 1 million.
His victory capped an intensive 14-week journey that began in May with thousands of hopefuls. After weeks of fierce competition and weekly eliminations, Jay emerged as the top talent among six finalists, outshining Brenda Morii, Albert Okumu, Andy Saharan, Jambia, and Rennic. His powerful vocals and heartfelt stage presence impressed the judges, King Kaka, Size 8, and Motif Di Don.
Rennic was named the first runner-up, winning a brand-new motorbike, while Jambia took third place and rare jewelry worth Ksh. 150,000.
A jubilant Jose Jay attributed his win to persistence, having competed in many other shows without success. “I’ve been in many competitions before, but I never made it to number one,” he said. “This time, I told myself to try once more, and I’m grateful to God because He has shown me prayers are answered.”
The win, he added, has given him significant exposure, and he hopes the platform continues to help other young people. “Music is my life, and I’ll keep doing it for as long as I live,” he said.
Collins Okoth, Director of Strategy and Planning at the Kenya Film Commission, praised the competition as a prime example of how the creative industry empowers youth. He noted that the government recognizes the creative economy as a key sector for growth and is investing in policies and partnerships to make the arts a serious economic driver.
StarTimes CEO, Jimmy Carter Luoh, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Kenya’s creative sector and announced that Next Superstar Kenya will become an annual event. He stated that the company is committing to run the show annually for the next 10 years as part of its mission to support local talent and build the creative economy.
The finale, hosted by Amina Rabar and Eddie Butita, also featured performances from guest acts and celebrated the depth of talent within Kenya’s creative landscape.