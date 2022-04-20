Shares

Itel Kenya has announced that it has appointed celebrated Kenyan musician, King Kaka, as their official brand ambassador for the Kenyan market.

itel Kenya’s choice of King Kaka as the face of the brand brings to bear connecting similarities between their target audience and acceptance, with both brands serving mass markets. itel Kenya is a leader in the smartphone mass market in Kenya and Africa at large for phones below Ksh. 10,000 offering reliable and affordable smartphones for everyone, while King Kaka makes popular music for the streets.

King Kaka also expressed his joy of working with Itel and stated that this is more than a mere partnership; it is a relationship that would bring satisfaction and happiness to our audiences. I look forward to the great things we will do together in the days ahead.” King Kaka

“We are delighted to have King Kaka in the itel family at this time. The choice of King Kaka as the face of our brand is based on the many similarities between both brands, we are both leaders in our spaces. King Kaka is the king of Rap and street music, itel is the king of smartphones in the mass markets. We are excited to work with King Kaka and have him as our brand ambassador, he actually mirrors the integrity and innovation that we steadfastly follow at itel.” Said Peter Xiao, itel Brand Manager

Established over 10 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting “Enjoy Better Life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products to everyone. It democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 10 years’ development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 50 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, TV, accessories, electrics, speakers, home appliances, laptop and lifestyle products. In 2021, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.