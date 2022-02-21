Shares

Syinix, a home appliance brand of Transsion which also owns mobile brands Tecno, Infinix and Itel, recently opened a brand shop at Luthuli Avenue, Nairobi. Syinix covers TV, audio, refrigerator, washing machine, AC, and other home appliances. With localized product and the pursuit of high-quality, Syinix is committed to being the most reliable household appliance brand for African consumers.

On February 15, Over 2,000 audiences visited Syinix’s newly opened store in Luthuli. “What a surprise! With only five hours of opening, sales reached 313% of our expectation” said Little Sun, Syinix’s Kenya marketing manager. She added that 32E4M—Africa’s first I-Cast TV is especially welcomed.

With a commitment to “innovation and quality”, Syinix developed a nearly 2000 R&D team and full-coverage after-sell service network. The sold out of TV is the evidence of years of quality precipitation and localized innovation.

The advent of this phenomenon technique* breaks the technological gap between digital TV and smart TV. This successfully replicates the wireless screen projection function that originally only exists on smart TV to digital TV through technical innovation. The brand has committed to continue to introduce a series of quality and innovative products that African users expect.