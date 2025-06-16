Shares

TECNO has announced the extension of its partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), becoming the Global Partner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 and TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, 2027, to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The announcement follows TECNO’s involvement as the exclusive smartphone sponsor of the 2023 tournament.

The Vice President of Transsion Holdings, Benjamin Jiang said: “This renewed partnership is a testament to the deep trust and shared success we’ve built with CAF. In our previous collaboration, we witnessed how football ignited passion and inspired dreams, and how AI-powered smart technologies became powerful tools to connect and empower millions across Africa. That’s why this partnership goes beyond the game, it stands as a symbol of ambition and a platform where young people can shine, united by an unstoppable spirit of progress. It reflects our shared vision of harnessing AI-driven innovation to shape a brighter future for Africa. This renewed collaboration marks a significant milestone in TECNO’s journey forward.”

In addition, TECNO will continue its Dream on the Field Renovation Campaign in cooperation with CAF, launched in 2024. The initiative aims to bring more empowerment to African football through technology and to foster youth engagement by improving access to quality playing fields in underserved communities.

Véron Mosengo-Omba, CAF General Secretary, said: “TECNO’s longstanding support for football in Africa has had a meaningful impact on the development of the sport. As the highest-profile football tournament on the continent, the Africa Cup of Nations symbolizes passion and the achievement of life-long dreams, resonating with young people’s hope for the future and spirit of exploration. Deepening this partnership will help to ensure that AFCON 2025 and 2027 reach new heights of excitement to delight football fans.”