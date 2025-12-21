Shares

The landscape of African football is undergoing a historic transformation. As the 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Morocco, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a permanent shift in how the continent’s premier tournament will be staged.

In a landmark decision announced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe in Rabat, AFCON will transition from a biennial event to a quadrennial (every four years) tournament.

This change will take effect following the 2027 edition (hosted in East Africa) and a special 2028 edition.

The move is a significant structural risk, as AFCON traditionally accounts for roughly 80% of CAF’s total revenue.

To maintain consistent continental action, CAF will launch the African Nations League, an annual tournament set to debut in 2029.

By moving to a four-year cycle, AFCON aligns itself with the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euros, a move intended to raise its global prestige and ease the long-standing friction with European clubs over player release schedules.

While the future looks different, the present tournament in Morocco is already breaking records. AFCON 2025 is the first edition to be held during the Christmas and New Year period, running from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The AFCON 2025 tournament at a Glance:

The action begins tonight, Sunday, December 21, with hosts Morocco vs. Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat (10:00 PM EAT).

The Stakes: The winner of this edition will take home a massive USD 10 million in prize money.

Matches will be played across nine world-class stadiums in six cities, including Casablanca, Tangier, Marrakesh, Agadir, and Fez.

24 teams are divided into six groups. Defending champions Côte d’Ivoire face a tough Group F alongside Cameroon and Gabon.

Regional fans have much to look forward to in Group C, which features a “derby” atmosphere with Uganda and Tanzania both drawn against giants Nigeria and Tunisia. The highly anticipated head-to-head between the Cranes and the Taifa Stars is scheduled for December 27.

Key Tournament Dates:

Group Stage: Dec 21 – Dec 31, 2025

Round of 16: Jan 3 – Jan 6, 2026

Quarter-Finals: Jan 9 – Jan 10, 2026

Semi-Finals: Jan 14, 2026

Grand Final: Jan 18, 2026 (Rabat)

This transition marks the end of an era for the biennial format that has defined African football since 1968, ushering in what President Motsepe calls a “modernized” future for the game on the continent.