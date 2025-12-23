Today at AFCON 2025, Groups C and D take center stage. Following a day of late-stoppage-time heroics from Mohamed Salah and Patson Daka, the tournament’s heavy hitters like Nigeria and Senegal look to assert their dominance.
Here is your matchday preview for Tuesday, December 23.
Nigeria vs. Tanzania (Group C)
Time: 15:30
Venue: Fes Stadium, Fes
The Story: Last edition’s runners-up, Nigeria, enter as massive favorites. The “Super Eagles” are desperate for a strong start after missing out on World Cup qualification. Tanzania, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven games and will rely on a compact 4-1-4-1 defensive block to frustrate Nigeria’s star-studded frontline.
Key Players: Victor Osimhen (NGA): The Galatasaray striker is just 6 goals shy of the all-time national record.
Feisal Salum (TAN): The midfield engine who must disrupt Nigeria’s rhythm if the Taifa Stars are to stand a chance.
Tunisia vs. Uganda (Group C)
Time: 18:00
Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
The Story: Tunisia looks to banish the ghosts of 2023, where they crashed out in the group stages. They face a Uganda side making its first appearance since 2019. While Tunisia has a perfect historical record against the Cranes, Uganda is coached by Paul Put, a man famous for engineering tournament upsets.
Key Players:
Hannibal Mejbri (TUN): The creative spark expected to break down Uganda’s low block.
Denis Onyango (UGA): The veteran keeper whose leadership will be vital under heavy pressure.
Senegal vs. Botswana (Group D)
Time: 21:00
Venue: Tangier Grand Stadium, Tangier
The Story: The Teranga Lions are in “fighting form,” recently coming off an 8-0 friendly win over Kenya. They face a Botswana side returning to the AFCON after a 13-year absence. For the Zebras, keeping the scoreline respectable against one of the tournament favorites will be the first priority.
Key Players:
Sadio Mané (SEN): Still the talisman, Mané leads an attack that averaged nearly 4 goals per game in recent qualifiers.
Morena Ramoreboli (BOT Coach): The South African tactician has promised a “high level” of tactical discipline.
DR Congo vs. Benin (Group D)
Time: 23:30
Venue: Stade El Barid, Rabat
The Story: DR Congo is perhaps the “dark horse” of the tournament, coming in on a five-match winning streak. Benin, led by former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, is struggling with confidence after heavy recent defeats but remains a dangerous underdog capable of physical, low-margin football.
Key Players:
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DRC): The West Ham defender makes his highly anticipated tournament debut.
Steve Mounié (BEN): The physical striker is Benin’s primary target for counter-attacks and set pieces.