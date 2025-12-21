Shares

The 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) in Morocco is making history before the first whistle even blows. Driven by a record-breaking series of media rights agreements, this year’s tournament is poised to reach its largest global audience ever, bringing the vibrance and talent of African football to millions across nearly every continent.

From historic free-to-air deals in Europe to AI-powered fan experiences, here is how the world will be watching AFCON 2025.

In a move that underscores the growing global prestige of the tournament, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has secured 20 landmark partnerships covering over 30 European territories. This represents the most extensive European coverage in the competition’s history.

United Kingdom: In a major win for accessibility, Channel 4 will broadcast all 52 matches free-to-air for the first time.

Spain: Movistar has secured the rights, a strategic acquisition given the significant Moroccan diaspora and cultural ties.

Norway: For the first time, fans in Norway can watch the tournament free-to-air via VGTV.

The DACH Region: Fans in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland can rely on Sportdigital for continued comprehensive coverage.

Pan-European Partners: Significant deals are also active with Ziggo Sport (Netherlands), Sport Italia (Italy), Sport TV (Portugal), and Megogo (Poland and Ukraine).

Within Africa, the broadcasting landscape is a mix of veteran giants and essential national broadcasters, ensuring the tournament remains accessible in English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic.

Region Broadcaster Language/Focus Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport English & Portuguese Sub-Saharan Africa Canal+ French North Africa (MENA) beIN Sports Arabic & International South Africa SABC Local Free-to-Air Kenya KBC Local Free-to-Air

Furthermore, national broadcasters such as TPA (Angola) and ZNBC (Zambia) have confirmed partnerships to ensure the “Beautiful Game” reaches every household.

For the diaspora and international fans further afield, digital streaming is bridging the geographic gap:

North America: beIN Sports remains the exclusive home for fans in the U.S. and Canada, with streaming available via beIN Sports Connect, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

India: FanCode will provide dedicated streaming for the Indian subcontinent.

Official Channels: In select territories, CAF will stream matches directly via CAFOnline.com and its YouTube channel, CAF TV.

The Official telecom partner Orange has integrated the tournament into its Max it super-app, which serves over 22 million users. The app features a “Digital Fan Zone” including: