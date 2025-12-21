Shares

The 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) is officially here. Hosted by Morocco, this year’s tournament marks a historic shift as the first edition to be held during the Christmas and New Year period.

To avoid a clash with the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, the tournament will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Group Stage: December 21 – December 31, 2025

Round of 16: January 3 – January 6, 2026

Quarter-Finals: January 9 – January 10, 2026

Semi-Finals: January 14, 2026

Final: January 18, 2026 (Rabat)

The tournament kicks off tonight, Sunday, December 21, with the host nation Morocco facing Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Opening Match: Morocco vs. Comoros – 10:00 PM EAT

During the group stages, matches will generally follow these standard kick-off slots:

Afternoon matches: 4:00 PM EAT / 5:30 PM EAT

Evening matches: 8:30 PM EAT / 9:00 PM EAT

Late-night matches: 11:30 PM EAT

Twenty-four teams are competing across six groups. East African fans will have a keen eye on Group C, which features a regional “derby” feel:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Côte d’Ivoire (Defending Champions), Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Morocco is utilizing nine world-class venues across six cities. The crown jewel is the newly renovated Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which boasts a capacity of nearly 70,000 and will host the tournament’s finale. Other host cities include Casablanca, Tangier, Marrakesh, Agadir, and Fez.

Stars and Storylines

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): The local hero leads an Atlas Lions side that is under immense pressure to win on home soil.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt): The Liverpool star is looking to finally secure the one major trophy that has eluded his illustrious career.

The East African Charge: Both Tanzania (Taifa Stars) and Uganda (Cranes) are in the same group, making their head-to-head clash on December 27 at 6:30 PM EAT one of the most anticipated matches for the region.

The tournament will culminate in the final on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The Final Match Kick-off will be at 11:00 PM EAT.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe announced the winner of AFCON Morocco 2025 will receive USD 10 million in Prize Money.