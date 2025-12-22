Following Morocco’s successful 2-0 opening victory over Comoros last night, the 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) shifts into high gear today. A star-studded triple-header will see Groups A and B take center stage.
From Mohamed Salah’s quest for a final legacy to Bafana Bafana’s record-breaking unbeaten run, here is your definitive guide to today’s matches.
Mali vs. Zambia
Venue: Stade Mohammed V
Kick-off: 17:00 (EAT)
The afternoon kicks off in the historic heart of Casablanca. Mali, often labeled as “dark horses,” enter the tournament in imperious form, while Zambia returns to the big stage under the seasoned guidance of Avram Grant.
- The Narrative: Mali is desperate to finally convert their consistent semi-final appearances into silverware. Zambia, the 2012 champions, have missed three of the last four editions and are eager to prove they still belong among Africa’s elite.
- Key Battle: Mali’s midfield dominance, led by Aliou Dieng, will be tested by the blistering pace of Zambia’s Patson Daka. If Zambia can bypass the Malian press, their direct attacking style could cause problems.
- Team News: Mali is expected to start Lassine Sinayoko, who has been in clinical form during qualifiers. Zambia will rely on the leadership of Fashion Sakala to support Daka upfront.
South Africa vs. Angola: A Milestone in Marrakech
Venue: Marrakech Grand Stadium
Kick-off: 20:00 (EAT)
Group B opens with a southern African derby that carries significant weight for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who celebrates his 50th match in charge tonight.
- The Narrative: South Africa is currently riding a staggering 26-match unbeaten streak. However, their preparation was marred by a chaotic 26-hour journey to Morocco. Angola, fresh off a quarter-final appearance in the previous edition, has shown they can go toe-to-toe with the continent’s giants.
- Key Battle: The composure of South African captain Ronwen Williams vs. the unpredictability of Angola’s Gelson Dala. Williams’ ability to organize a defense that has conceded only twice in six games will be the foundation for Bafana Bafana.
- Historical Edge: Bafana Bafana has historically dominated this fixture, having never lost to the Palancas Negras in AFCON finals history (2 wins, 2 draws).
Egypt vs. Zimbabwe
Venue: Agadir Grand Stadium
Kick-off: 23:00 (EAT)
The late-night finale features the tournament’s most successful nation. Egypt, winners of seven titles, face a Zimbabwe side entering the competition under the cloud of a last-minute managerial change.
- The Narrative: For Mohamed Salah, this tournament is personal. Having lost two finals (2017 and 2021), the 33-year-old captain knows this may be his final chance to secure a trophy for his country. For Zimbabwe, the goal is simpler: survive. The Warriors have never progressed beyond the group stage in five attempts.
- Key Battle: Zimbabwe’s defense vs. Egypt’s multi-pronged attack. While all eyes are on Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet was Egypt’s top scorer in qualifying and often finds space when defenses over-commit to Salah.
- Team News: Zimbabwe is severely hampered by injuries to key men Marshall Munetsi and Jordan Zemura. They will look to the 35-year-old veteran Knowledge Musona for inspiration in what is likely his final international tournament.
Today’s Schedule at a Glance
|Match
|Venue
|Time (EAT)
|Mali vs. Zambia
|Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
|17:00
|South Africa vs. Angola
|Marrakech Grand Stadium
|20:00
|Egypt vs. Zimbabwe
|Agadir Grand Stadium
|23:00