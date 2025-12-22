Shares

The 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) began with a roar on Sunday as the host nation, Morocco, secured a 2–0 victory over Comoros. Goals from Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz and Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi ensured the Atlas Lions lived up to their billing as tournament favorites in front of a capacity crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The win places Walid Regragui’s side at the top of Group A, though the result was anything but certain during a tense and tactical opening period.

The atmosphere in Rabat was electric, but the home fans were nearly silenced in the opening five minutes when Comoros’ Faïz Selemani nearly capitalized on a rare defensive lapse.

The pressure mounted when Morocco was awarded a penalty after Brahim Díaz was brought down in the box. However, the stadium fell into a temporary hush as Soufiane Rahimi’s effort from the spot was brilliantly denied by Comorian goalkeeper Yannick Pandor. Adding to the tension, Moroccan captain Romain Saïss was forced off the pitch late in the first half following a heavy collision, testing the depth of the Moroccan bench early in the competition.

The Atlas Lions emerged from the interval with renewed urgency, finally breaking the deadlock in the 55th minute. Noussair Mazraoui delivered a fizzing low cross into the box, which Brahim Díaz met with a clinical finish to register his first-ever AFCON goal.

The moment of the match, however, belonged to Ayoub El Kaabi. Coming off the bench, the striker doubled the lead in the 73rd minute with a spectacular acrobatic overhead kick that flew past Pandor, effectively ending any hopes of a Comorian comeback.

Morocco will look to solidify their lead in Group A in their next fixture, while Comoros remains in the hunt for a knockout stage spot, buoyed by a performance that challenged the hosts for long stretches.