The 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has officially kicked off in Morocco. For the first time in history, the continent’s premier football tournament is being held during the Christmas and New Year period, running from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.
The tournament is spread across six iconic Moroccan cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes, and Tangier. To help fans in the East African region keep up with every goal, we have converted the entire fixture list into East Africa Time (EAT).
The Group Stage Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Kick-off (EAT)
|Sun, 21 Dec
|Morocco vs. Comoros
|Rabat (Moulay Abdellah)
|22:00
|Mon, 22 Dec
|Mali vs. Zambia
|Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V)
|17:00
|South Africa vs. Angola
|Marrakech Grand Stadium
|20:00
|Egypt vs. Zimbabwe
|Agadir Grand Stadium
|23:00
|Tue, 23 Dec
|Nigeria vs. Tanzania
|Fes Stadium
|15:30
|Tunisia vs. Uganda
|Rabat (Moulay Abdellah)
|18:00
|Senegal vs. Botswana
|Tangier Grand Stadium
|21:00
|DR Congo vs. Benin
|Rabat (Stade El Barid)
|23:30
|Wed, 24 Dec
|Algeria vs. Sudan
|Rabat (Moulay Hassan)
|15:30
|Burkina Faso vs. Eq. Guinea
|Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V)
|18:00
|Côte d’Ivoire vs. Mozambique
|Marrakech Grand Stadium
|21:00
|Cameroon vs. Gabon
|Agadir Grand Stadium
|23:30
|Fri, 26 Dec
|Angola vs. Zimbabwe
|Marrakech Grand Stadium
|15:30
|Egypt vs. South Africa
|Agadir Grand Stadium
|18:00
|Zambia vs. Comoros
|Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V)
|21:00
|Morocco vs. Mali
|Rabat (Moulay Abdellah)
|23:30
|Sat, 27 Dec
|Benin vs. Botswana
|Rabat (Moulay Abdellah)
|15:30
|Senegal vs. DR Congo
|Tangier Grand Stadium
|18:00
|Uganda vs. Tanzania
|Rabat (Stade El Barid)
|21:00
|Nigeria vs. Tunisia
|Fes Stadium
|23:30
|Sun, 28 Dec
|Gabon vs. Mozambique
|Agadir Grand Stadium
|15:30
|Eq. Guinea vs. Sudan
|Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V)
|18:00
|Algeria vs. Burkina Faso
|Rabat (Moulay Hassan)
|21:00
|Côte d’Ivoire vs. Cameroon
|Marrakech Grand Stadium
|23:30
|Mon, 29 Dec
|Angola vs. Egypt
|Agadir Grand Stadium
|19:00
|Zimbabwe vs. South Africa
|Marrakech Grand Stadium
|19:00
|Comoros vs. Mali
|Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V)
|22:00
|Zambia vs. Morocco
|Rabat (Moulay Abdellah)
|22:00
|Tue, 30 Dec
|Tanzania vs. Tunisia
|Rabat (Moulay Abdellah)
|19:00
|Uganda vs. Nigeria
|Fes Stadium
|19:00
|Benin vs. Senegal
|Tangier Grand Stadium
|22:00
|Botswana vs. DR Congo
|Rabat (Stade El Barid)
|22:00
|Wed, 31 Dec
|Eq. Guinea vs. Algeria
|Rabat (Moulay Hassan)
|19:00
|Sudan vs. Burkina Faso
|Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V)
|19:00
|Gabon vs. Côte d’Ivoire
|Marrakech Grand Stadium
|22:00
|Mozambique vs. Cameroon
|Agadir Grand Stadium
|22:00
Knockout Phase: The Road to Rabat
After a short rest period to welcome the New Year, the tournament enters its high-stakes elimination phase.
Round of 16
|Date
|Matchup
|Kick-off (EAT)
|Sat, 3 Jan
|Winner Group D vs. 3rd B/E/F
|19:00
|Runner-up A vs. Runner-up C
|22:00
|Sun, 4 Jan
|Winner Group A vs. 3rd C/D/E
|19:00
|Runner-up B vs. Runner-up F
|22:00
|Mon, 5 Jan
|Winner Group B vs. 3rd A/C/D
|19:00
|Winner Group C vs. 3rd A/B/F
|22:00
|Tue, 6 Jan
|Winner Group E vs. Runner-up D
|19:00
|Winner Group F vs. Runner-up E
|22:00
Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off (EAT)
|Fri, 9 Jan
|Quarter-Final 1
|19:00
|Quarter-Final 2
|23:00
|Sat, 10 Jan
|Quarter-Final 3
|19:00
|Quarter-Final 4
|22:00
|Wed, 14 Jan
|Semi-Final 1
|20:00
|Semi-Final 2
|23:00
The Grand Finale
The tournament concludes in the capital city of Rabat.
- Third-Place Play-off: Saturday, Jan 17 at 19:00 EAT (Casablanca)
- The AFCON Final: Sunday, Jan 18 at 22:00 EAT (Rabat)