Shares

The 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has officially kicked off in Morocco. For the first time in history, the continent’s premier football tournament is being held during the Christmas and New Year period, running from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The tournament is spread across six iconic Moroccan cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes, and Tangier. To help fans in the East African region keep up with every goal, we have converted the entire fixture list into East Africa Time (EAT).

The Group Stage Schedule

Date Match Venue Kick-off (EAT) Sun, 21 Dec Morocco vs. Comoros Rabat (Moulay Abdellah) 22:00 Mon, 22 Dec Mali vs. Zambia Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V) 17:00 South Africa vs. Angola Marrakech Grand Stadium 20:00 Egypt vs. Zimbabwe Agadir Grand Stadium 23:00 Tue, 23 Dec Nigeria vs. Tanzania Fes Stadium 15:30 Tunisia vs. Uganda Rabat (Moulay Abdellah) 18:00 Senegal vs. Botswana Tangier Grand Stadium 21:00 DR Congo vs. Benin Rabat (Stade El Barid) 23:30 Wed, 24 Dec Algeria vs. Sudan Rabat (Moulay Hassan) 15:30 Burkina Faso vs. Eq. Guinea Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V) 18:00 Côte d’Ivoire vs. Mozambique Marrakech Grand Stadium 21:00 Cameroon vs. Gabon Agadir Grand Stadium 23:30 Fri, 26 Dec Angola vs. Zimbabwe Marrakech Grand Stadium 15:30 Egypt vs. South Africa Agadir Grand Stadium 18:00 Zambia vs. Comoros Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V) 21:00 Morocco vs. Mali Rabat (Moulay Abdellah) 23:30 Sat, 27 Dec Benin vs. Botswana Rabat (Moulay Abdellah) 15:30 Senegal vs. DR Congo Tangier Grand Stadium 18:00 Uganda vs. Tanzania Rabat (Stade El Barid) 21:00 Nigeria vs. Tunisia Fes Stadium 23:30 Sun, 28 Dec Gabon vs. Mozambique Agadir Grand Stadium 15:30 Eq. Guinea vs. Sudan Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V) 18:00 Algeria vs. Burkina Faso Rabat (Moulay Hassan) 21:00 Côte d’Ivoire vs. Cameroon Marrakech Grand Stadium 23:30 Mon, 29 Dec Angola vs. Egypt Agadir Grand Stadium 19:00 Zimbabwe vs. South Africa Marrakech Grand Stadium 19:00 Comoros vs. Mali Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V) 22:00 Zambia vs. Morocco Rabat (Moulay Abdellah) 22:00 Tue, 30 Dec Tanzania vs. Tunisia Rabat (Moulay Abdellah) 19:00 Uganda vs. Nigeria Fes Stadium 19:00 Benin vs. Senegal Tangier Grand Stadium 22:00 Botswana vs. DR Congo Rabat (Stade El Barid) 22:00 Wed, 31 Dec Eq. Guinea vs. Algeria Rabat (Moulay Hassan) 19:00 Sudan vs. Burkina Faso Casablanca (Stade Mohammed V) 19:00 Gabon vs. Côte d’Ivoire Marrakech Grand Stadium 22:00 Mozambique vs. Cameroon Agadir Grand Stadium 22:00

Knockout Phase: The Road to Rabat

After a short rest period to welcome the New Year, the tournament enters its high-stakes elimination phase.

Round of 16

Date Matchup Kick-off (EAT) Sat, 3 Jan Winner Group D vs. 3rd B/E/F 19:00 Runner-up A vs. Runner-up C 22:00 Sun, 4 Jan Winner Group A vs. 3rd C/D/E 19:00 Runner-up B vs. Runner-up F 22:00 Mon, 5 Jan Winner Group B vs. 3rd A/C/D 19:00 Winner Group C vs. 3rd A/B/F 22:00 Tue, 6 Jan Winner Group E vs. Runner-up D 19:00 Winner Group F vs. Runner-up E 22:00

Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals

Date Match Kick-off (EAT) Fri, 9 Jan Quarter-Final 1 19:00 Quarter-Final 2 23:00 Sat, 10 Jan Quarter-Final 3 19:00 Quarter-Final 4 22:00 Wed, 14 Jan Semi-Final 1 20:00 Semi-Final 2 23:00

The Grand Finale

The tournament concludes in the capital city of Rabat.