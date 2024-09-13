Shares

TECNO has extended its partnership with UNHCR to support the latter’s global primary education program. The partnership, first established in 2020 education for African refugee children and young people.

Over the past four years, the partnership has reached 17,370 refugee children and 40 refugee DAFI scholars, and provided support to teachers and school infrastructure. Among the 11,500 new refugee students expected to enroll in 2024, TECNO’s support through the primary education program will benefit over 7,000 children in Kenya.

Over the next four years, UNHCR is committed to enrolling over 55,000 out-of-school children in primary schools in Dadaab and Kakuma camps. TECNO and UNHCR’s partnership exemplifies a commitment to education as well as the long-term well-being and the generous efforts of Kenya to include the forcibly displaced in education opportunities.

With 774,370 refugees and asylum-seekers as of May 2024, Kenya is the fifth largest refugee-hosting country in Africa. Kenya’s refugee camps Dadaab and Kakuma, as well as Kalobeyei Settlement Center, house over 217,000 school-aged refugee children. Despite a high gross enrolment rate, school-aged children’s net enrollment is at 53%.

Adriani Wahjanto, UNHCR Deputy Representative in China, hailed support from TECNO saying, “UNHCR welcomes the renewal of our long-term partnership with TECNO, whose sustained support is crucial in bridging gaps in access to quality education and creating opportunities for refugee children. We hope this extended partnership will inspire more private sector actors to contribute not only funding but also expertise, as well as use their networks and influence, to help build a brighter future for people forced to flee.”

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, said, “TECNO is dedicated to giving back to local communities in Africa through practical initiatives. With our renewed partnership with UNHCR, we aim to continue supporting the improvement of learning conditions for African refugee children . We believe that education is the key to changing the destiny of refugee children and serves as the foundation for rebuilding their lives. Investing in primary education now will support a sustainable future and brighter tomorrow.”