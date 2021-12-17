Shares

Safaricom has partnered with Google and Transsion, the parent company of TECNO, Infinix and itel, to enable Kenyans access more 4G devices under the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo financing plan. Through the partnership, Safaricom customers can now access the internet via a variety of smartphones they can pay for as they use.

In addition to the Neon Ray Pro, customers can now choose from three additional devices including itel A24, TECNO Spark 7 and TECNO CAMON 17. The devices are available at all Safaricom Shops and dealer outlets with a deposit of Ksh. 500, Ksh. 3,000, and Ksh. 5,000 respectively, with the balance payable via flexible daily, weekly, or monthly installments.

Lipa Mdogo Mdogo is delivered in partnership with Android, Google’s operating system for internet-enabled devices. All the 4G devices on offer are loaded with a suite of Google Apps designed to give users a great smartphone experience and come with 1 GB free data at the point of purchase, and 50 MB valid for 24 hours with every installment payment.

To acquire a device, customers can visit any Safaricom Shop or dealer outlet, or dial *544# and select option 8 – Lipa Mdogo Mdogo.

“Lipa Mdogo Mdogo has seen over 500,000 Kenyans upgrade from 2G devices to quality and affordable 4G smartphones. Through this partnership, we seek to meet the varying needs of our customers by increasing the selection of devices available under the world-first device-financing plan,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

On his part, Ray Fang, Country Manager Transsion Kenya said, “This project is in line with our goals as Transsion in the emerging markets. We are a key stakeholder in digital disruption, and we continue coming up with new ways to transform lives through inclusivity across all consumer spectrums and ensure smartphone penetration all over the country. We want Kenyans to have internet accessibility through quality devices that meet their evolving needs and expectations.”