Sounds Right has a platform that allows any recording artist to officially feature NATURE on their tracks. This will then dedicate half of the resulting royalties to fund community-led conservation efforts worldwide.

This is after last year’s launch of NATURE as an official streaming artist. It featured collaborations with musicians like Hozier, Ellie Goulding, and a posthumous track by David Bowie and Brian Eno.

The new platform, named FEAT. NATURE, is now open for submissions globally via soundsright.earth/feature.

Influential Kenyan stars Blinky Bill and Bien are joining the global lineup, releasing new music featuring the sounds of the Congo Basin ahead of COP30 in the Brazilian Amazon.

Blinky Bill’s new track, Kata Matin (feat. NATURE), re-imagines a classic Luo gospel song. “I wanted to give it a contemporary feel that places it in the here and now,” Blinky Bill noted, highlighting the beautiful synergy between ancestral music and the environment. Bien’s track is called Life Goes On (feat. Fancy Fingers & NATURE).

They are joined by a growing roster of African talent, including Juls and Olivetheboy from Ghana, Lady Donli from Nigeria, and Phila Dlozi from South Africa. The new platform is powered by a distribution pathway in partnership with DistroDirect.

When released on major streaming platforms, the royalties are automatically split 50:50 between the collaborating artist and NATURE. Proceeds from NATURE’s share flow directly into the Sounds Right Fund. The fund supports vital, community-led conservation projects chosen by an independent panel of Indigenous leaders, scientists, and conservationists.

“Today, in a world first, we’re giving artists a simple and impactful way to credit NATURE in their music—helping restore nature’s presence in popular culture while directing new music royalties to frontline conservation,” said Gabriel Smales, Global Programme Director, Sounds Right – UN Live.

The Sounds Right Fund recently direct $400,000 towards Indigenous and community-led conservation efforts in critical areas, including the Amazon Rainforest and the Congo Basin. This builds on the $225,000 directed to projects in the Tropical Andes in 2024.

Sounds Right is led by the Museum for the United Nations, UN Live.