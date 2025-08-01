Shares

The Recording Academy’s Class of 2025 has been announced, and it’s a monumental year for Kenyan representation. This wave of new members underscores the growing influence of Kenyan music and creative innovation on the global stage.

Among the new inductees is Melissa Kariuki, the founder and CEO of Whip Music. Her inclusion is a significant milestone, as she is one of the first music-tech entrepreneurs from Africa to join the Academy. Whip Music, Kariuki’s company, is revolutionizing how African artists market their music globally, utilizing data, AI, and automation to help them reach wider audiences. Her journey from organizing open mics as a student to leading a technology startup that’s a part of the Google for Startups Africa Accelerator program highlights her dedication to empowering independent and emerging artists. Her membership in the Recording Academy gives Kenya’s burgeoning music technology sector a powerful voice in shaping the future of the industry.

Joining her in the Class of 2025 is Kenyan artist Karun Mungai. Karun Mungai, professionally known as Karun, is a Kenyan singer-songwriter, music producer, and instrumentalist who began her music career at the age of 14. She rose to prominence as a member of the alternative hip-hop group Camp Mulla, which gained international recognition and was nominated for awards such as the BET Awards in 2012. Following Camp Mulla’s disbandment in 2013, Karun embarked on a solo career. She released her debut solo album, “Sun & Moon,” a 14-track project exploring themes of dualism. She also pursued music education at Berklee College of Music in the US. Her solo career continued to evolve with releases such as the EPs “Indigo” (2016), “Catch A Vibe” (2021), and “Passenger 555” (2022). Her music is characterized by a blend of alternative R&B, Afro-soul, and pop, featuring honest and meditative songwriting. Her song “Glow Up” was part of Mr. Eazi’s emPawa Africa program, and her track “Catch A Vibe” was featured in Apple’s “Worldwide Developers Forum 2021.” She has collaborated with various artists and producers, including Grammy-winning producer Juls and Savara of Sauti Sol. In 2019, she was featured on Forbes Africa’s “30 Under 30” list. Karun’s music has been described as raw, honest, and meditative, aiming to inspire young artists.

Also joining the Class of 2025 is Bill Sellanga, known by his stage name Blinky Bill, who is a prominent Kenyan musician, producer, and DJ based in Nairobi. He is a co-founder of the influential Kenyan art and music collective Just A Band, widely recognized for their genre-bending sound and for producing Kenya’s first viral video, “Ha-He.” Blinky Bill’s solo career has also garnered critical acclaim, with projects such as “We Cut Keys While You Wait” (2016), “Everyone’s Just Winging It And Other Fly Tales” (2018), and “We Cut Keys 2” (2024). His music is a unique fusion of futuristic African beats, funk, hip-hop, pop, electronica, and jazz, reflecting his diverse musical upbringing and influences. He has collaborated with notable international artists, including Nneka, Goldlink, Sampa The Great, Childish Gambino, and Chance The Rapper. Blinky Bill is also a TED fellow and a Red Bull Music Academy alum, having performed at renowned events worldwide like SummerStage NYC, TED, Paleo Festival, and Afropunk. His commitment to exploring African sounds and nurturing new talent continues to establish him as a pivotal figure in the global music landscape.

These new members follow in the footsteps of other Kenyan creatives who have joined the Academy in recent years, including Justo Asikoye (2022) and the group Sauti Sol (2023). The Recording Academy’s 2025 class is particularly diverse, with a strong focus on including women, people of color, and individuals under the age of 40. The inclusion of these Kenyan innovators and artists is a powerful signal of the country’s rising prominence in the international music world.