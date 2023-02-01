Shares

East African Breweries Limited (EABL), under their Gilbeys Mixed Berries brand hosted their first edition of the Gilbey’s Mixed Berries Mixed and Matched Pinknic party, at Absa Sports Club.

The event saw a huge turnout of consumers that were entertained by artists such as Bien, Chris Kaiga, Karun, Brandy, DJ Pierra, DJ Brownskin, DJ Redbone, DJ Linsey, Sir M, DJ Pierra and Kaneda.

KBL innovations manager, Shirlyn Ndumbu, stated that the first edition of the Gilbey’s Mixed Berries Mixed and Matched Pinknic party comes at a time when our consumers are looking for memorable experiences and occasions to celebrate with their friends. “This will be the first of a series of events that we have planned across the country and calendar year. Sticking to its Gilbey’s tagline Open Good Times we will be showcasing music, games and fashion that our gin lovers will enjoy, accompanied with amazing cocktail drinks from our Diageo certified mixologists, “she added.

Gilbey’s Gin is a segment leader in the gin category in Kenya hence KBL is looking to increase its momentum with the new variant of its berries flavor. Gilbey’s gin is trusted by consumers for its liquid authenticity and quality that can be shared amongst friends.

Gilbeys Mixed berries is one of the recently introduced innovation brands that has seen Kenya Breweries invest heavily in as it seeks to address consumers’ needs and wants offering them a wide variety of brands to choose from.

The flavored gin sits in the bottle with a refreshing pink color and is best enjoyed with poured with tonic, bringing out the refreshing mixed berry fruit. It has a pink chevron logo that distinguishes it from the Gilbeys original pack.

It is available in 250ml, 350ml and 750ml packs, that has a recommended retail price point of KES 500/-, 700/- and 1460/- respectively thus meeting the pricing needs of each consumer segment. It has an ABV of 37.7%.

Customers only needed to purchase a bottle of Gilbeys Mixed berries from thebar.ke or Ticketsasa , to receive a ticket and a 750ml bottle at the event.