EABL and the Snapp Brand have today announced a new platform Snapp Socials, a curated long brunch experience, designed to connect, inspire, and celebrate women. The 1st Edition of the brunch will also witness EABL launch its new variant of Snapp Dry Cider.

The first Snapp Socials Long Brunch, will take place on Sunday, February 23rd., 2025, at Naiposha Gardens from 12PM to 12AM. Guests will enjoy an exciting line-up featuring performances by Njerae and Charisma, electrifying DJ sets from Andre, CNG, Sir M, Ite, and Redbone, and dynamic hosting by Angela Wambui and June Gachui.

Beyond entertainment, the event will offer a diverse culinary experience, with delicious food offerings and perfect pairings featuring Snapp Dry Cider.

Attendees will also indulge in unique interactive experiences, including face glam, foot and shoulder spa treatments, hand-painting flute glasses, and card and candle making.

Ticket Information

Standard Ticket: Ksh 3,000 – available here snapp.hustlesasa.shop– redeemable for a 6-pack of Snapp Dry Cider + Meal Voucher.

Alternative tickets: Purchase a 6-pack of Snapp Dry Cider from KE.THEBAR.COM and receive a complimentary event ticket (excludes meal & Snapp redemption at the Gate).