Folk Fusion is hosting the first edition of its concert series dubbed Flava Edition this Saturday 25th May at Paradise Gardens, off Kiambu Road. The event is sponsored by Manyatta Cider.

This edition will feature performances by Okello Max, the Atoti/Cham Thum hit-makers Watendawili, Benga popstar Serro, Omutibo specialist Fadhilee Itulya, and the new kids on the block, Shad Muziki and We Are Nubia. It will also feature DJ Mura and Ally Fresh and will hosted by the duo from the Mic Cheque Podcast, Chaxy and Mariah.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to elevate their flava courtesy of assorted fashion, interior design, body art, and accessory vendors at the Folk Soko.

Folk Fusion event manager, Simon Maina said, “This edition of Folk Fusion promises a flavorful experience filled with music, art, and celebration.”

Tickets are Ksh. 2,500 in advance and Ksh. 3,000 at the gate. Purchase them here folkfusion.hustlesasa.shop.