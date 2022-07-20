Shares

Folk Fusion, a music extravaganza that celebrates local afro-culture and benga tunes is set to take place on 6th August 2022 at Levilla Garden in Kikuyu.

The festival, which is a partnership between Folk Fusion Entertainment and 254 Brewing Co aims to provide a platform to upcoming artistes and creatives. This is the second Folk Fusion event this year.

Ayrosh, the Founder of Folk Fusion, had this to say, “The brand association with reputable musical artists has strengthened 254 Brewing Co credibility and consumer affinity. together, we created a unique platform that resonated powerfully with our target consumer, and they responded to it remarkably. We hope to continue the trend in 2022 where will further create memorable moments and experiences for our loyal consumers.”

Musicians who will perform at the event includes, Ayrosh, Mutoriah, Serro, Hornsphere. The party is set to attract a massive turnout from Nairobi and the environs.

At the event the revelers will be served with fresh craft beers, from 254’s such as Muratatu, Golden Rump, Niaje, Sand Trap and beer on tap. The brewery serves fresh beer from the tap and bottle and has been operational since 2018.

254 Brewery is Kenya’s leading craft beer brewery located in Kikuyu. The brewery manufactures, beer such as Niaje, Golden Rump, Muratatu, and Sand Trap and many beers on tap.

Revelers will be required to purchase a ticket at the entrance for only Ksh.1,500.