Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship beer brand Tusker, has announced their newest partnership with popular Kenyan rapper Ndovu Kuu.

The musician will spearhead the beer brand’s newest Self-Rule campaign. The campaign is a celebration of Kenyan authenticity and culture as the country marks 60 years since gaining internal self-rule.

The Kenyan hitmaker with tracks including Tetanus and Ndovu ni Kuu joins a group of artists currently working with the brand. They include Wakadinali, Mutoriah and Wangechi.

Speaking on the partnership, Tusker Senior Brand Manager, Tusker Catherine Twesigye shared her excitement of the artist joining their growing portfolio of Kenyan artists that share the values, character and attitude of the brand as it continues to prioritize progression of young talent within the industry.

“Tusker has always been a brand that gives Kenyan artists a platform to shine. This announcement today is further evidence of this. As we mark 60 years of Independence, we look at pioneering artists like Ndovu Kuu, Wakadinali, Mutoriah and Wangechi as great success stories who are paving the way for the next generation of musicians to showcase their talent and make a living from their art. Tusker will continue to play its part in ensuring we provide more and more opportunities for these budding musical talents to stand tall and shine. Ndovu Kuu truly embodies the spirit of the Nexters platform. His pioneering sound, his fresh perspective on the Kenyan music industry, his wide array of talent and his inspiration to upcoming Kenyan artists are a few of the many reasons we feel that he embodies the spirit of the Tusker brand well.” said Twesigye.

On his part, the artist Ndovu Kuu mentioned “I’m excited for this collaboration with a brand that values artistry and giving support to the kenyan musicians. It is a great fit and I believe this partnership will only help the industry grow further giving young musicians, producers, sound engineers the right spotlight to showcase their talent and progress the industry”

The announcement comes in the wake of the recently concluded TuskerFest month long party circuit. It saw Kenyans entertained by the popular rap trio Wakadinali who toured five cities in the month of April putting on shows for fans across the county.

The recent collaborations have been part of Tusker’s growing investment within the Kenyan creative industry. It seeks to promote Kenyan engagements rooted in its Kenya Milele theme that promotes everything that’s loudly and proudly Kenyan. One asset in particular has been the Nexters platform. It has given thousands of talented Kenyans the opportunity to compete, learn and perform on various stages across the country with the best of the best in the industry.