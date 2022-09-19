Shares

254 Brewing Co hosted its inaugural Craft Beer Festival in Kikuyu on Saturday. The beer festival aimed to educate Kenyans about various beers that the brewery produces.

Speaking at the event, Patrick Githinji, Brand Communications Director at 254 Brewing Co said, “in the world that we are living in, consumers are looking for various experiences that are educative and immerse them into the brands that they consume. Therefore, the purpose of the festival is more educational with an entertainment angle.”

At the festival, attendees got an opportunity to learn about craft beers, how they are made and taste the various IPAs, through a guided tour by 254 Brewing Co, Master Brewers.

The music was headlined by musical stars Wanjine and Andy Saharan, while DJ Westii and DJ Deewez were on the decks.

This year’s Craft Beer Festival will take place at various outlets that sells 254 Brewing Co beers such as Belvedere, Mombasa Road (24th September), On Tap -Thika, Savoan Harvest – Karen (both on 1st October), and Coffee Crest – View Point (8th October).