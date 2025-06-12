Shares

Award-winning Kenyan singer-songwriter Njerae has partnered with Canadian pop star Preston Pablo to release their single, Gone. It is Njerae’s first international collaboration since signing with UMG EA in 2024.

Njerae, known for her captivating Lover Girl vibe, brings her emotionally rich vocals and Afro-Indie flair to Gone. Preston Pablo, celebrated for global hits like Flowers Need Rain and Dance Alone, infuses his unique pop-R&B style, expertly polished by producer Kobby Worldwide.

“It’s a huge moment for me to release this collaboration with Preston,” says Njerae. “He has a huge fan base in East Africa, and I’m happy to combine our worlds on this song to tell one story of love and heartbreak.”

Gone delves into the ache of a love lost but not forgotten. This crossover pop record seamlessly merges Njerae’s African-rooted Afro-Indie sound with Preston Pablo’s North American pop-R&B talent.

Gone follows Njerae’s successful February-released EP, Four Letter Word, which already has over 1.5 million streams. This new release builds on her recent momentum, which includes collaborations with King Kaka and Scar, and a feature on Femi One and Brandy Maina’s Sema.

Njerae’s artistry has received significant acclaim, leading to her selection to represent East Africa in Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025 and being named Spotify Africa’s Global Ambassador for the EQUAL campaign.

Njerae is an award-winning Kenyan singer-songwriter and producer whose music blends Afro-Indie with R&B and soul. Her debut album, Unintentional, has surpassed 10 million streams, with the hit Aki Sioni alone accumulating over 6 million streams. In 2024, Njerae signed a major recording deal with UMG East Africa.

Preston Pablo is a JUNO Award-winner, with over 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 186 million streams for his quadruple-platinum hit Flowers Need Rain.

Listen to Gone HERE.