The entertainment industry in Kenya came together to celebrate music, culture and artistic excellence at the Trace Awards Tour in Kenya. The event was organised by Johnnie Walker, the headline sponsor for the Trace Awards Summit and Awards 2025, in partnership with Trace and Airtel Africa.

The Trace Music Awards Tour was held to honour celebrated artist Bien Aime, the sole Kenyan nominee in the prestigious Best Artist – Eastern Africa category at the upcoming Trace Music Awards.

The Trace Awards 2025 will honour outstanding achievements in African music across 24 categories and the ceremony will take place on February 26, 2025. You can vote for your favourite African musicians here traceawards.plus. Voting closes on February 15, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Alvin Mbugua, General Manager, Spirits, EABL, reaffirmed the brand’s long-standing commitment to supporting the creative economy in Africa. He emphasised how Johnnie Walker aligns with artistic progress and is dedicated to championing African creativity on the global stage.

“At EABL, we recognise that supporting this industry goes beyond sponsorship; it is about creating sustainable opportunities and platforms where talent can thrive. Through Johnnie Walker, we continue to invest in live events and artistic collaborations, ensuring that African creativity reaches new heights. In line with this vision, we are excited to announce the launch of the Johnnie Walker Afro-Exchange initiative in 2025. This unique platform will unite African talents across music, art, and fashion, fostering co-creation and collaboration while expanding Africa’s influence on the global creative landscape,” said Alvin.

Danny Mucira, Managing Director, Trace Eastern Africa, highlighted the importance of platforms such as the Trace Music Awards Tour in recognising and celebrating African artists.

“We are proud to witness the continuous growth of African artistes on the global stage. Events like these reaffirm our commitment to providing platforms where artistes can shine, collaborate, and expand their reach. Bien Aime’s nomination is a testament to the exceptional talent coming out of this region, and we are honoured to celebrate his journey with the industry,” said Danny.

The Trace Awards and Summit 2025 which will take place on February 24–26, 2025 at the Mora Zanzibar Resort. The event will be a celebration of Africa music. Johnnie Walker sponsoring two awards i.e. Song of the Year and Best Newcomer.

The Trace Summit 2025 will be a two-day summit will bring together creative minds, industry leaders, and cultural enthusiasts for thought-provoking discussions, masterclasses, and panels. Topics will range from technology’s role in the creative economy to branding strategies and the future of African entertainment.