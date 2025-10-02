Shares

The world’s largest celebration of Afrobeats and Amapiano, Afro Nation Portugal, is set to return to Praia da Rocha Beach from Friday, 3rd to Sunday, 5th July 2026. This year’s announcement is a major win for East African music, confirming Kenyan star Bien in a lineup alongside global heavyweights.

Bien’s inclusion on the main roster comes on the heels of a landmark year that has firmly cemented his status as a rising global force. He recently concluded the East African leg of his highly successful ‘Alusa Continua’ World Tour, including a powerful homecoming show in Nairobi.

Just weeks ago, on September 20, 2025, Bien staged his highly-anticipated Nairobi concert, capping off a successful East African run that also included sold-out shows in Meru and Eldoret. This leg of the tour allowed him to connect directly with his foundation of fans, following a spectacular international run.

The East African tour came directly after the US leg (May 2025), which was a cultural milestone for East African music. The US tour featured sold out triumphs and saw Bien become the first East African artist to be interviewed on the influential U.S. radio show The Breakfast Club, amplifying his voice and brand internationally.

His confirmed performance at Afro Nation Portugal in 2026, where he will share the stage with headliners like Asake, Tyla, and Wizkid, marks the next major step in his global ascendancy.

Other Key Artists Confirmed: Gunna, Mariah the Scientist, Niska, Olamide, Awilo Longomba, Darkoo, and Young Jonn. The Piano People Stage will be led by Amapiano stars Madumane and Focalistic.

Ticket pre-sale opens on October 9th, with general sales starting October 10th.