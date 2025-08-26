Shares

Johnnie Walker has launched its newest variant, the Johnnie Walker Blonde, in Kenya as part of its global rollout.

Crafted by expert whisky maker George Harper under the guidance of Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Blonde blends bright Scotch from Cameronbridge with fruity malts from Cardhu, matured in American oak for notes of toffee and caramel. The result is a whisky that’s approachable yet full of depth, perfect for those exploring whisky for the first time due to its lighter, sweeter and smooth nature.

Commenting on the launch, Alvin Mbugua, General Manager, Spirits at EABL, noted: “Kenya is one of the most exciting premium spirits markets in Africa. Consumers here are curious, open to discovery, and eager to embrace new experiences. Johnnie Walker Blonde brings something completely different to the Scotch category as it is bright, versatile, and perfect for the social, celebratory occasions Kenyans love. We cannot wait to see how our consumers make it their own.”

Johnnie Walker Blonde has been crafted to welcome a new generation of consumers who may not typically choose whisky, offering a lighter and more versatile option that is easy to mix and enjoy in social settings.

Jean Okech-Nyawara, Head of Marketing, Spirits at EABL, added: “With Johnnie Walker Blonde, we are opening up Scotch to new occasions and new drinkers here in Kenya. It is vibrant, easy to mix, and crafted for those moments of connection and celebration.”

Johnnie Walker Blonde is recommended to be enjoyed by pouring it over ice, topped with lemonade, and finished with a wedge of orange presenting the perfect cocktail for Nairobi’s rooftop sundowners and weekend gatherings.

The new variant is available in a 750ml bottle at a recommended retail selling price (RRSP) of Ksh 2,800 and can be ordered from ke.thebar.com for home deliveries countrywide.

It has been successful launched in other African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Zambia.