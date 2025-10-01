Shares

Prudential Life Kenya has announced a Ksh. 10 Million sponsorship for the 5KM Family Run at the upcoming Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

This is the third consecutive year the insurer has supported the family race which will take place on October 26 this year.

In addition to the financial support, Prudential will serve as the official life insurer for the event, offering comprehensive coverage to help all runners feel confident and protected as they focus on reaching the finish line.

Prudential Kenya CEO Gwen Kinisu highlighted the alignment of the sponsorship with the insurer’s mission.

“We chose to sponsor the Family Run because it aligns with our vision of promoting healthier lifestyles through active living,” Kinisu said. “The 5KM run goes beyond being a race; it allows parents, children, and loved ones to run side by side, making it a true celebration of family and community.”

She also noted that the partnership supports the Futuremakers initiative, a key program of Standard Chartered Bank.

Joyce Kibe, Standard Chartered Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing for Kenya and Africa, welcomed the commitment.

“This financial sponsorship from Prudential Life will go a long way to execute the marathon and support the wellness and active lifestyle for families, in addition to providing comprehensive insurance coverage for participants,” Kibe stated.

Standard Chartered is contributing a total of Ksh. 130 million towards the event. Through the Futuremakers initiative, the marathon aims to increase social impact by focusing on empowering youth with skills and opportunities. To date, the program has:

Empowered 90,679 girls with life skills through sports.

Supported over 54,000 youth with employability and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Created 1,380 jobs through supported businesses.

Scheduled for October 26th, 2025, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon remains Kenya’s largest single-day sporting event, drawing professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and families from across the country.