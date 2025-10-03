Shares

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), the marketer of Heineken 0.0, today announced a significant increase in its sponsorship of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon (SCNM). They renewed their partnership with a contribution of Ksh 10 million for the 2025 edition which is scheduled for October 26.

Under this renewed collaboration, KWAL will sponsor the 21-kilometre half-marathon event, promoting its non-alcoholic portfolio which includes Heineken 0.0 and Savanna 0.0 cider.

Dr. Senorine Wasike, Head of Marketing at KWAL, emphasized that the strengthened partnership reflects the company’s objective to promote wellness through its non-alcoholic offerings.

“KWAL is pleased to partner with SCNM to encourage more Kenyans to adopt a healthier lifestyle by engaging in physical activity and sports,” stated Dr. Wasike at the Marathon sponsors’ breakfast event in Nairobi.

She highlighted that the increased sponsorship underscores KWAL’s dedication to supporting initiatives that positively impact communities, specifically mentioning the Future Makers Program associated with the Marathon, which fosters economic inclusion among disadvantaged youth.

“The Marathon is not only a premier sporting event but also contributes to community development through the Future Makers initiative. This makes it an excellent partner for Heineken® 0.0, a brand committed to health and wellness,” she explained.

Prudence Mutembei, Senior Brand Manager for beers at KWAL, explained the brand’s positioning. Heineken® 0.0 caters to health-conscious consumers who seek a premium, crisp, zero-alcohol option with fewer calories that supports their active lifestyle.

“As a brand, Heineken® 0.0 supports consumers on their wellness journey by offering a zero-alcohol option, enabling individuals to enjoy a high-quality beer without compromising their fitness or workout routines,” said Mutembei.

She also pointed to a growing trend in the Kenyan market: “The non-alcoholic category has experienced significant growth in Kenya, driven by a shift towards healthier living, particularly among young adults and professionals. An increasing number of young adults, predominantly from the Gen Z demographic, are choosing beers with lower or zero alcohol content while maintaining their social activities with friends, leading to notable growth within the category.”