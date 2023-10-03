Shares

Njeri Rionge, co-founder of Wananchi Online, a pioneer Internet Service Provider (ISP), has passed away.

In 1999, Rionge co-founded Wananchi Online with former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joseph Mucheru. It later became today’s Wananchi Group, Zuku’s parent company, and East Africa’s leading pay-TV, broadband Internet, and VoIP services firm.

Mucheru Tweeted about her death

Good bye Njeri. We will miss you greatly. pic.twitter.com/K6qcTvsqNq — Joe Mucheru EGH (@mucheru) October 2, 2023

She has held board positions at Unilever Tea (Brooke Bond Kenya), the Institute of Directors (Kenya), the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA), and Ambulance Air Rescue (AAR) Holdings, and at Wananchi Group. She was also an advisory committee member of Sport at the Service of Humanity at the Vatican.

More to follow