Latest CA report shows Zuku leading with the highest fibre customers

Communications Authority of Kenya(CA) has released the latest statistics for the communications sector in the country. The report is based on data provided by service providers in the communications sector as per their license conditions.

The report is for the period between 1st October to 31st December 2019, on the following service categories:

Mobile Telephony Services

Fixed Telephony Services

Data/Internet Services

Postal and Courier Services

Mobile services

The number of active mobile subscriptions in the country increased to 54.5 million from 53.2 million from the previous period. This seems weird for a country that has a population of 47 million but it is due to to multiple SIM ownership by customers. This could be why double SIM phones are popular in Kenya.

Name of operator/Indicator Dec-19 Sep-19 Quarterly Variation (% ) Pre-paid Post-paid Total Pre-paid Post-paid Total Total Mobile Subscriptions 53,266,480 1,289,017 54,555,497 51,786,199 1,462,378 53,248,577 2.5 Safaricom PLC Airtel Networks Limited Telkom Kenya Limited 34,161,953 1,173,154 35,335,107 33,211,176 1,358,893 34,570,069 2.2 14,021,519 97,050 14,118,569 13,034,554 88,038 13,122,592 7.6 3,373,133 18,813 3,391,946 3,543,796 15,447 3,559,243 -4.70 Equitel Mobile Pay Limited* 1,709,875 0 1,709,875 1,901,848 0 1,901,848 -10.1 – – – 94,825 0 94,825

Mobile money

The number of active registered mobile money subscriptions was 28.9 million and the number of active mobile money agents at 205,328. M-Pesa recorded the highest market share of 98.8 percent, whereas T-Kash recorded the lowest market share of 0.07 percent.

Mobile Money Brand/Indicator M-Pesa Airtel Money T-Kash Totals Agents Active Registered Mobile Money Subscriptions Value of C2B Transfers in KShs. Value of B2C Transfers in Kshs Value of B2B Transfers in Kshs. Value of C2GTransfers in Kshs. Volume of P2P Transfers Value of P2PTransfers in Kshs. Total value of Deposits in Kshs 175,959 26,313 3,056 205,328 28,627,861 328,938 19,607 28,976,406 293,789,439,864 201,296,536 20,942,930 294,011,679,330 377,185,559,819 219,140,740 8,582,033 377,413,282,592 859,614,820,943 – – 859,614,820,943 9,709,364,860 22,221,469 0 9,731,586,329 460,600,528 3,666,458 86,481 464,353,467 684,005,904,527 426,493,537 75,587,883 684,507,985,947 604,968,609,203 1,963,158,344 27,923,145 606,959,690,692

Voice Traffic

The total local mobile voice traffic originating from Safaricom PLC networks decreased to 10.048 billion minutes from 10.084 billion minutes recorded in the previous quarter. Local mobile voice traffic for Airtel Networks Kenya Limited dropped to 4.3 billion minutes during the period under review, from 7.2 billion minutes registered in the preceding quarter.

Telkom Kenya registered a total of 515.3 million minutes down from 552.8 million minutes recorded during previous quarter.

Period Name of Operator /Indicato r Safaricom PLC Airtel Networks Kenya Limited Telkom Kenya Limited Equitel Mobile Pay Limited* Total Oct-Dec 19 On-net 9,551,360,114 3,368,535,646 312,854,640 4,739,839 – 13,237,490,23 9 Off-net 496,988,306 1,004,722,340 202,506,322 28,260,793 – 1,732,477,761 Total 10,048,348,420 4,373,257,986 515,360,962 33,000,632 – 14,969,968,00 0 Market share (%) 67.1 29.2 3.4 0.2 – Jul – Sep 19 On-net 9,575,631,209 6,230,116,858 336,936,653 4,859,545 3,271 16,147,547,53 6 Off-net 509,174,237 970,441,315 215,909,212 28,869,802 27,810 1,724,422,376 Total 10,084,805,446 7,200,558,173 552,845,865 33,729,347 31,081 17,871,969,91 2 Market share (%) 56.4 40.3 3.1 0.2 0.0

SMS

The total number of short messages sent were 15.6 billion down from 17.2 billion messages recorded during the previous quarter.

Period Name of Operator/ Indicator Safaricom PLC Airtel Networks Kenya Limited Telkom Kenya Limited Equitel Mobile Pay Limited* Total Oct- Dec 19 On-net 14,178,377,276 209,435,990 4,371,905 1,982,381 – 14,404,167,552 Off-net 508,048,109 595,487,013 96,484,801 5,517,314 – 1,205,537,237 Total 14,686,425,385 804,923,003 110,856,70 6 7,499,695 – 15,609,704,789 Market share (%) 94.1 5.2 0.7 0.0 – On-net 15,968,436,626 363,830,758 16,656,809 2,556,209 2,503 16,351,482,905 Jul – Sep 19 Off-net 424,935,622 301,784,521 107,604,55 0 5,358,237 21,163 839,704,093 Total 16,393,372,248 665,615,279 124,261,35 9 7,914,446 23,666 17,191,186,998 Market share (%) 95.4 3.9 0.7 0.0 0.0

Data and Broadband Services

The total internet subscriptions declined to stand at 39.6 million, of which 22.0 million subscriptions were on broadband.

Indicator/Period Data/Internet Subscriptions Broadband Subscriptions Total Wireless Subscriptions 39,227,708 21,657,431 Mobile Data Subscriptions Terrestrial Wireless Data Subscribers Satellite Data Subscribers Total Fixed (Wired) Subscriptions Fixed DSL Data Subscribers Fixed Fibre Optic Data Subscribers Fixed Cable Modem Subscribers Other Fixed Data Subscribers (e.g. Radio) 39,156,202 21,595,570 70,035 60,436 1,471 1425 429,382 422,720 751 704 268,753 262,138 158,188 158,188 1,690 1,690 Total Subscriptions 39,657,090 22,080,151

Fixed Data Subscriptions per Service Provider

Wananchi Group leads the pack in terms of Provision of fibre to customers partly due to its Zuku (home) and Simbanet (home). Safaricom is following closely and it is expected that it will overtake Zuku soon due to its continued expansion of especially its home service

Name of service Provider Number of data/internet subscriptions Percentage Market share Wananchi Group (Kenya) Ltd (Zuku and Simbanet) Safaricom PLC Jamii Telecommunications Ltd Poa Internet Kenya Ltd Mawingu Networks Ltd Liquid Telecommunications Kenya Limited Internet Solutions Kenya Ltd Telkom Kenya Ltd Frontier Optical Networks Ltd Other Fixed Service providers 175,433 35.0 165,810 33.1 78,149 15.6 45,577 9.1 10,390 2.1 9,444 1.9 8,877 1.8 4,400 0.9 558 0.1 2,250 0.4

International Internet Bandwidth (Gbps)

Indicator/ Operator Oct-D ec 19 Jul-Sep 19 Quarterly Variation (%) Total Available (Lit/Equip) Bandwidth Capacity 6,241.84 5,374.02 16.1 Undersea Bandwidth Capacity Satellite Bandwidth Capacity SEACOM 2,940.00 2,840.00 3.5 TEAMS 1,618.00 1,000.00 61.8 EASSY 1,430.00 1,280.00 11.7 Lion 2 248.32 248.30 0.0 5.52 5.72 -3.5

Utilized Bandwidth in Gbps

Total Utilized Bandwidth Capacity Undersea Bandwidth Capacity Satellite Internet Capacity 2,720.26 1,508.61 80.3 2,717.56 1,503.4 80.8 2.70 5.21 -48.2

Registered Domain Names

The total number of domain names dropped during the period under review to post 91,940 domains from 93,003 domains posted during the previous period.

SUB_DOMAIN Oct-Dec 19 Jul- Sep 19 USE Domains % Users Domains % Users CO.KE Companies 87,243 94.89 88,024 94.65 OR.KE AC.KE SC.KE NE.KE ME.KE MOBI.KE INFO.KE GO.KE Total Non-Profit-Making Organizations 1,831 1.99 1,894 2.04 Institutions of Higher Education 889 0.97 918 0.99 Lower and Middle Level Institutions 902 0.98 1,075 1.16 Personal Websites and E-mail 96 0.10 109 0.12 Personal Websites and E-mail 219 0.25 238 0.26 Mobile Content 40 0.04 44 0.05 Information 155 0.17 138 0.15 Government Institutions 565 0.61 563 0.61 91,940 93,003 -1.14

Cyber Threat Statistics

The National KE-CIRT/CC detected 37.1 million cyber threats as compared to 25.2 million cyber threat events detected in the period July – September 2019. This was a 47.2 percent increase as compared to the previous quarter, which is attributed to an exponentially high number of malware threats detected.