Zuku, part of the Wananchi Group, provides various home Internet packages for its customers. It was one of the first companies in Kenya to provide home Internet in Kenya.

Zuku provides Internet with an option for TV and a phone line, a service they call Zuku Triple Play. Zuku is available in locations such as Nairobi, and Mombasa.

Here are the Zuku Internet packages that are available and their prices:

1. 10 MBps – Ksh. 2,999 – Internet only

10Mbps High Speed Internet

Free Installation

Free Modem

Add Ksh 499 to get for TV Classic pack

2. 20 MBps – Ksh. 3,999 – Internet only

20Mbps High Speed Internet

Free Installation

Free Modem

Add Ksh 499 to get for TV Classic pack

3. 60Mbps – Ksh. 4,999 – Internet only

60Mbps High Speed Internet

Free Installation

Free Modem

Add Ksh 499 to get for TV Classic pack

4. 10 MBps – Ksh. 2,799 – Triple play

10Mbps High Speed Internet

Free Installation

Free Modem + Digital TV decoder

60 Local & int. TV Channels View List

Free Zuku To Zuku Calls

Plus Free Premium + Asian Pack*

(1st month only)

Plus Handset at Ksh. 1,500 and GET KSHs. 1,000 FREE AIRTIME! to all networks

Plus Free Police and Emergency calls from Zuku Phone

5. 20 MBps – Ksh. 4,199 – Triple Play

20Mbps High Speed Internet

Free Installation

Free Modem + Digital TV decoder

60 Local & int. TV Channels View List

Free Zuku To Zuku Calls

Plus Free Premium + Asian Pack* (1st month only)

Plus Handset at Ksh. 1,500 and GET KSHs. 1,000 FREE AIRTIME! to all networks

Plus Free Police and Emergency calls from Zuku Phone

6. 60 MBps – Ksh. 5,299 – Triple Play

60Mbps High Speed Internet

Free Installation

Free Modem + Digital TV decoder

60 Local & int. TV Channels View List

Free Zuku To Zuku Calls

Plus Free Premium + Asian Pack*

(1st month only)

Plus Handset at Ksh. 1,500 and GET KSHs. 1,000 FREE AIRTIME! to all networks

Plus Free Police and Emergency calls from Zuku Phone

ZUKU Classic channel list