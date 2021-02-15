Zuku, part of the Wananchi Group, provides various home Internet packages for its customers. It was one of the first companies in Kenya to provide home Internet in Kenya.
Zuku provides Internet with an option for TV and a phone line, a service they call Zuku Triple Play. Zuku is available in locations such as Nairobi, and Mombasa.
Here are the Zuku Internet packages that are available and their prices:
1. 10 MBps – Ksh. 2,999 – Internet only
10Mbps High Speed Internet
Free Installation
Free Modem
Add Ksh 499 to get for TV Classic pack
2. 20 MBps – Ksh. 3,999 – Internet only
20Mbps High Speed Internet
Free Installation
Free Modem
Add Ksh 499 to get for TV Classic pack
3. 60Mbps – Ksh. 4,999 – Internet only
60Mbps High Speed Internet
Free Installation
Free Modem
Add Ksh 499 to get for TV Classic pack
4. 10 MBps – Ksh. 2,799 – Triple play
10Mbps High Speed Internet
Free Installation
Free Modem + Digital TV decoder
60 Local & int. TV Channels View List
Free Zuku To Zuku Calls
Plus Free Premium + Asian Pack*
(1st month only)
Plus Handset at Ksh. 1,500 and GET KSHs. 1,000 FREE AIRTIME! to all networks
Plus Free Police and Emergency calls from Zuku Phone
5. 20 MBps – Ksh. 4,199 – Triple Play
20Mbps High Speed Internet
Free Installation
Free Modem + Digital TV decoder
60 Local & int. TV Channels View List
Free Zuku To Zuku Calls
Plus Free Premium + Asian Pack* (1st month only)
Plus Handset at Ksh. 1,500 and GET KSHs. 1,000 FREE AIRTIME! to all networks
Plus Free Police and Emergency calls from Zuku Phone
6. 60 MBps – Ksh. 5,299 – Triple Play
60Mbps High Speed Internet
Free Installation
Free Modem + Digital TV decoder
60 Local & int. TV Channels View List
Free Zuku To Zuku Calls
Plus Free Premium + Asian Pack*
(1st month only)
Plus Handset at Ksh. 1,500 and GET KSHs. 1,000 FREE AIRTIME! to all networks
Plus Free Police and Emergency calls from Zuku Phone
ZUKU Classic channel list
|Zuku Zone
|Switch TV
|ZooMoo
|Guest Channel
|KSTV
|Nickelodeon
|KBC
|Kyeni TV
|Travel Channel
|Citizen Tv
|Channel 44
|Trace Mziki
|KTN
|RTN Somali
|Trace Gospel
|NTV
|STN
|Al Jazeera (Arabic)
|KTN News
|Rwanda TV
|France 24 Arabic
|K24
|Horn TV
|TV5 Monde Afrique
|Kiss (KE)
|Zuku Novella
|France 24 (French)
|Ebru Africa TV
|Real Time
|BVN (Dutch & Flemish)
|Kass TV
|Fox Entertainment
|Universal TV
|NTV Uganda
|Zuku Movies Family
|Hope TV
|UBC
|Bongo Sinema
|Emmanuel TV
|ThreeStones TV
|Mambo Swahili
|EWTN
|NBS Uganda
|TVE
|God TV
|Bukedde TV 2
|AMC Series
|Family TV
|BTM
|AMC Movies
|Inspiration TV
|TBC
|ESPN 2
|Ahlulbayt TV
|Safari TV
|Love Nature
|MBCI TV
|Wasafi TV
|The Smithsonian Channel
|Hope Channel Kenya
|Edu Channel
|Nat Geo Wild
|Al-erth Alnabawi
|Bukedde TV 1
|BBC World News
|Horizon TV
|TV West
|Al Jazeera (English)
|Zoom
|MBC TV
|Fox News
|StarPlus
|Njata TV
|TVC News
|Star Bharat
|Kameme TV
|Sky News
|NDTV
|Lolwe TV
|Bloomberg
|ARY Musik
|RAIA TV
|DW-TV
|NDTV Good Times
|GBS
|Press TV
|ARY Digital
|Urban TV
|France 24 (English)
|PTC Punjabi
|Weru TV
|NHK World
|Kalaignar TV
|Inooro TV
|Akili TV
|Aastha
|BBS Terefayina
|Fix & Foxi
|Madani
|Spark TV
|BabyTV
|Salt TV
|JimJam
Zuku Asian package channel list
|Zoom
|B4U Music
|Star Plus
|MTV India
|Star Bharat
|ARY Musik
|Colors
|Star Maa
|SAB
|ARY Digital
|Sony Max
|TV9 Kannada
|B4U Movies
|TV9 Gujarati
|NDTV Profit
|PTC Punjabi
|Star Gold
|ABN Andra Jyothi
|TV9 Bharatvarsh
|Kalaignar TV
|NDTV 24×7
|Tollywood TV
|Times Now
|ARY QTV
|ARY News
|Aastha
|NDTV Good Times
|Madani
|ARY Zauq