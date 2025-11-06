Shares

AXIAN Telecom’s subsidiary, Yas, has finalized the full acquisition of Wananchi Group, the parent company operating the popular broadband service Zuku. The deal was secured after Yas purchased 99.63% of Wananchi’s shares.

The transaction immediately integrates Wananchi’s core assets into Yas’ rapidly expanding regional telecom portfolio. These assets include:

Zuku: The prominent retail fixed broadband and TV provider.

Simbanet: The dedicated enterprise connectivity and corporate solutions business.

The successful acquisition of Wananchi Group by Yas grants the company control over one of East Africa’s most established fibre networks. By integrating Wananchi’s infrastructure and customer base, Yas’s overall fibre reach in the region now exceeds one million homes passed. This extensive network provides a robust platform for future expansion and the delivery of high-speed connectivity solutions.

The acquisition enhances Yas’ fixed internet footprint across a crucial segment of the African continent. By bringing Zuku and Simbanet under its control, Yas is strengthening its presence and service offerings in four key markets:

Kenya

Uganda

Tanzania

Malawi

Yas plans to capitalize on the growing demand for reliable, high-speed fixed connectivity solutions, both for individual retail customers and for large enterprises across the region.

Commenting on the acquisition, AXIAN Telecom CEO Hassan Jaber stated that Wananchi Group’s network, customer relationships, and local expertise align perfectly with the company’s ambition to be a leader in broadband connectivity across Africa.

“Yas already has a strong presence in East Africa, and this acquisition builds on our deep understanding of the region’s opportunities and needs while giving us access to new vibrant markets in Kenya and Uganda,” said Jaber.