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The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB), Kenya’s primary regulator for water and sanitation services, has officially declared a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The role demands a leader capable of implementing strategic goals while ensuring the prudent management of resources. Beyond administrative oversight, the CEO is expected to provide the necessary direction to achieve WASREB’s mission of ensuring sustainable and efficient water services across Kenya.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to demonstrate high levels of integrity by providing clearance certificates from the following bodies:

DCI: Certificate of Good Conduct

HELB: Higher Education Loans Board Clearance

KRA: Tax Compliance Certificate

EACC: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance

CRB: Credit Reference Bureau Certificate

The CEO serves as the Accounting Officer of the Board and is directly responsible to the Board of Directors. The incoming leader will be tasked with the financial stewardship and prudent utilization of resources, ensuring that WASREB’s mandate is executed effectively in consultation with the Board.

Key leadership responsibilities include:

Managing day-to-day administration to ensure operational efficiency and sustainability.

Formulating and reviewing policies, regulations, and standards for the water sector.

Championing risk management and compliance with national laws and regulatory directives.

Leading the adoption of ICT and innovation to enhance service delivery and resource management.

The CEO role involves direct supervision of:

Directorates: Licensing, Standards & Tariffs; Compliance & Enforcement; Corporate Services; Legal Services; and Internal Audit.

Deputy Directorate: Supply Chain Management.

WASREB is seeking an experienced executive who meets the following rigorous professional standards:

Experience: At least fifteen (15) years of cumulative relevant work experience, with at least five (5) years served at a Director level or a comparable senior position.

Education: A Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Engineering, Law, Economics, Business Administration, or a related field from a recognized institution.

Leadership Training: Completion of a leadership course lasting at least four (4) weeks.

Professional Standing: Active membership in a relevant professional body and proficiency in computer applications.

Application process

You can submit your applications here wimis.wasreb.go.ke/vacancies. The deadline is Tuesday, 5th May 2026, by 23:59 hours.