The Water Services Regulatory Board 9WASREB) has ranked Tatu City Water and Sanitation Company (TATUWASCo) as the leading privately owned water utility company in Kenya. TATUWASCo supplies water to residents and businesses at Tatu City, the 5,000-acre new city on Nairobi’s doorstep.

WASREB based its ranking of private water providers on; water coverage, drinking water quality, hours of supply, personnel expenditure, operations and maintenance cost coverage, revenue collection efficiency, non-revenue water, staff productivity and metering ratio.

Through the Water Act 2016 Section 72 1 (a), WASREB is mandated to license water service providers like TATUWASCo and prescribe national standards for the provision of water services.

Tatu City hosts two schools, Crawford International and Nova Pioneer, which educate more than 3,000 students daily, thousands of apartments by Unity Homes and family residences in Kijani Ridge. Roast by Carnivore, a restaurant by Tamarind Group, the country’s leading hospitality operator, is open at the entrance to Tatu City. Eneo at Tatu Central, Tatu City’s first commercial office and retail complex will be completed in 2023, with CCI Global as its anchor tenant.

Tatu City is a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and hosts more than 70 companies. They include; Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, CCI Global, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis & Shirtliff and KWAL.