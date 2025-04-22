Shares

Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation has received a donation earmarked for the diagnosis and treatment of paediatric cancer under the Kenya Childhood Cancer Programme from AM Communications. The communications company has donated Ksh. 100,000 towards the initiative.

The donation, presented at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, is part of AM Communications’ commitment to giving back to the community through impactful social initiatives. The funds will go directly to expanding early access to diagnosis and treatment for children battling cancer, a growing concern within Kenya’s paediatric healthcare landscape.

Speaking while handing over the donation, Pancras Mutuma, Senior Partner at AM Communications Ltd, highlighted the importance of corporate participation in such initiatives. He called for other stakeholders to join in noble endeavours that contribute to a better society.

“We believe that every child deserves a fighting chance. This contribution is our way of standing with the 3,000 children who develop cancer in this country every year. The burden is often overwhelming for families and their communities, and we want to be part of the solution. We are proud to contribute to the Kenya Cancer Programme and aim to continue pursuing corporate social responsibility initiatives that have a net positive effect on our communities,” said Mr Mutuma.

On her part, Dr. Carole Waweru, Foundation Manager, of Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation, expressed gratitude to AM Communications Ltd while calling on corporates and well-wishers to contribute to the Kenya Childhood Cancer Programme.

“We are deeply grateful to the partners who already work with us to fund the programme. Their support not only allows us to attend to the thousands of potential cases that come through our doors but also the confirmed cases that are referred to us by other hospitals. In 2023, we managed to help with the diagnosis and treatment of more than 40 children at no cost to their families, and we aim to increase that number to at least 1,000 children every year. Initiatives like our annual bowling and golf tournaments offer avenues for companies and individuals to contribute to this noble cause,” said Dr Waweru.

According to the World Health Organisation, childhood cancer remains a leading cause of death for children and adolescents, especially in developing countries. In Kenya, more than 3,000 children develop cancer each year, with a 20-30% survival rate compared to an 80% survival rate in developed countries.

AM Communications is a communications company offering Public Relations and communication consultancy services to an expansive clientele base which includes local and international financial institutions, Insurance companies, airlines, Technology firms, FMCGs, Government and Non-Governmental organizations.