The Ogilvy Africa Network has launched HerFolio during Nairobi Design Week, a platform designed to elevate and connect female creatives across Africa.

HerFolio will provide a dedicated online platform for showcasing the portfolios of female designers, musicians, performing artists, fine artists, and other creative professionals from across the continent. Creatives using the platform can showcase their work in various formats, including high-resolution videos, images and audio files as part of their portfolios.

HerFolio will serve as a hub for The Ogilvy Africa Network, and any other organization seeking diverse talent, to discover and connect with female creatives. The platform is open to all female creatives across every market in which The Ogilvy Africa Network operates, spanning 39 countries across Africa.

“We believe in the immense talent of female creatives in Africa, and we’re committed to providing them with a platform to share their work and gain the recognition they deserve.” said Chief Creative Officer, Delna Sethna. “Talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t. HerFolio is our answer to this imbalance—creating a space where female creative professionals can thrive and connect with brands, agencies, and collaborators who value their unique perspectives.”

Adrian Jankowiak, Design Director & Founder of Nairobi Design Week, added, “Nairobi Design Week is committed to championing diverse voices and fostering an inclusive design ecosystem. Our partnership with The Ogilvy Africa Network this year perfectly embodies this mission, providing a powerful platform for female creatives to thrive and shape the future of design.”

At the event, Delna Sethna, announced three internship opportunities within the Ogilvy Africa Network for promising female creatives. “The selection process for these internships will involve a review of portfolios submitted to HerFolio, with The Ogilvy Africa Network creative team conducting evaluations throughout Nairobi Design Week and announcing the selected candidates after the event’s conclusion.”, she said.

“Our partnership with Nairobi Design Week for the launch of HerFolio represents a powerful collaboration between two key players in Africa’s creative world”, said Vikas Mehta, Chief Executive Officer SSA, Ogilvy Africa Network. “Together, we’re creating meaningful pathways for female creative talent to thrive across the continent.”

Creative professionals can now register on the platform here herfolio.ogilvy.africa to showcase their portfolios and unlock opportunities including jobs and creative project collaborations.

The Nairobi Design Week, running from March 9th to March 16th, features an extensive showcase of design works from Kenyan and international designers from Uganda, Zimbabwe, workshops, and interactive installations that celebrate the intersection of tradition and innovation, highlighting the creative synergy between heritage and modernity.