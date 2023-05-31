Shares

Ogilvy Africa has officially launched InfluenceO, a platform that connects businesses, brands, and creators in Africa to excel in the realm of influencer marketing.

InfluenceO will enable brands and influencers to establish genuine partnerships and drive highly impactful marketing campaigns.

“In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, influencer marketing has emerged as a powerful tool for brands to connect with their target audiences. It goes beyond mere reach, allowing them to establish and maintain deep connections with their audience. However, the methods of thinking, planning, and executing influencer marketing have fallen behind the pace of its evolution. With the launch of InfluenceO, we now possess the power to transform our approach and fully harness the potential of influencer marketing as a formidable channel,” commented Patou Nuytemans, CEO EMEA at Ogilvy.

InfluenceO revolutionizes the brand-influencer collaboration process while expanding marketers’ perspectives on and strategies for influencer engagement. Ogilvy will equip brands with a more robust strategy, enhanced methods for influencer identification, legal and financial processes, creative capabilities, seamless integration with media buying models, and measurement techniques for assessing campaign effectiveness.

Key features of InfluenceO include:

AI-powered influencer identification: Utilizing AI technology, InfluenceO identifies the most influential figures for brands, ensuring an authentic fit with the target audience. It also locates micro and nano influencers who may otherwise go unnoticed.

Streamlined onboarding, contracting, and payment processes: InfluenceO incorporates world-class technology to simplify these crucial steps for clients, ensuring creators are recognized and rewarded more reliably.

Integration with Ogilvy’s proprietary media technology Feed: InfluenceO seamlessly integrates with Feed, Ogilvy’s media technology platform, to amplify the impact of influencer marketing through dynamic, effective, and efficient methods.

InfluenceO provides clients with comprehensive analytics and performance metrics. These insights go beyond traditional metrics like clicks and engagement rates, delving into conversion rates and long-term changes in brand sentiment, delivering valuable data on campaign effectiveness.

InfluenceO offers a centralized dashboard where both parties can manage campaigns, review content drafts, negotiate terms, and track deliverables. This approach will help eliminate communication barriers, enhances efficiency, and ensures mutual satisfaction.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Mehta, CEO Ogilvy Africa, said “Today marks an important milestone as we introduce InfluenceO to Africa. It’s an award-winning global asset, cutomised meticulously to the need and nuance of sub-Saharan African countries. It brings world-class functionalities and rich databases to hitherto underserved markets. With InfluenceO, we hope to unleash the vast potential of this continent’s content and influence landscape.”

InfluenceO is now open for brand and influencer registrations via ogilvyafrica.com/influenceo