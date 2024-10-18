Shares

Ogilvy Africa launches OBrio, an all-in-one media intelligence platform to optimize marketing spend and boost ROI

Nairobi, Kenya –17th October 2024:

Ogilvy Africa has launched OBrio, a intelligence platform that amalgamates media performance across all channels. OBrio aggregates performance data into one actionable dashboard that offers comprehensive and customizable analytics available in the industry.

Through interoperable cross-channel performance tracking, businesses will now be able to monitor and compare performance across traditional media, digital marketing, social media, mobile apps, and websites for a holistic view of returns on all marketing efforts.

“In an era where data-driven decisions are crucial for success and marketing budgets held accountable, OBrio shifts the focus from many siloed metrics to a single, unified metric of ROI,” said Vikas Mehta, CEO – Sub-Saharan Africa, Ogilvy. “We’ve developed a platform that goes beyond traditional reporting, offering real-time analytics and a powerful OBrio Score to give businesses the one-source-of-truth to measure marketing impact,” he added.

The OBrio Score is a proprietary performance metric that offers businesses an instant snapshot of their overall marketing effectiveness. Calculated using a statistical model, the OBrio Score analyzes marketing data across all channels, considering attributes such as reach, engagement, sentiment, conversions, and more. This analysis generates a unified metric that shows a clear picture of overall marketing effectiveness and ROI.

Additionally, the OBrio platform delivers near real-time analytics across a variety of media channels, with customizable reports. Users can monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) relevant to their business, ensuring they stay on top of their marketing spend and adjust strategies as needed.

“OBrio takes the guesswork out of campaign optimization. It reinforces our commitment to bring world-class MarTech solutions to businesses in sub-Saharan Africa. Our solution is proudly made in Africa to help businesses make better marketing decisions while staying competitive in their industries,” said Vikas Mehta, CEO – Sub-Saharan Africa, Ogilvy.

Available as a SaaS solution, OBrio is now open for marketers and businesses to explore and start optimizing marketing efforts. Ogilvy Africa invites users to sign up and experience the platform with a free trial period.

Sign up here to experience Obrio.