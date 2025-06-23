Shares

Ogilvy Africa Network has been awarded as one of the winners in the 2025 edition of the Africa Company of the Year Awards (ACOYA Awards).

The ACOYA Awards awarded Ogilvy Africa Network in the category of Marketing and Advertising Agencies (Large) for its contribution to building brands and delivering marketing and communications solutions. The award was presented at the ACOYA 2025 Gala Dinner on Thursday, 19th June in Dar es Salaam, where Africa’s business leaders gathered to celebrate this year’s honorees.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognized by the ACOYA Awards,” said Vikas Mehta, Regional CEO of Ogilvy Africa Network. “This recognition is a reflection of the relentless passion, creativity, and commitment of our teams across the continent. I want to sincerely thank every member of the Ogilvy Africa Network and the incredible clients who trust us to bring bold ideas to life every day. This award belongs to all of you.”

The Ogilvy Africa Network is the largest network agency in Africa with a team of over 900 people across Central, East and West Africa. Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, Ogilvy Africa Network manages a portfolio of over 100 brands for clients such as AB InBev, Absa, Coca-Cola, Diageo, European Commission, Equity Group, Exxon Mobil, Gates Foundation, Mastercard, Kenya Airways, Nestle, P&G, PWC, Sanlam, Stanbic, Total Energies, and Unilever to name a few.

It offers a full spectrum of marketing domains including Ogilvy Advertising (creative + media), Ogilvy PR & Influence, Ogilvy One (Content, paid media and technology), Ogilvy Consulting. The agency has also created a suite of proprietary MarTech products such as FEED (real-time marketing), Optimus (Sales automation), InfluenceO, Insights Engine and Obrio (RoI measurement).