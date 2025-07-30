Shares

Brands on a Mission and the Ogilvy Africa Network have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at transforming how brands approach social impact initiatives in Africa.

This alliance brings together Ogilvy Africa Network’s deep consumer insights and brand-building expertise across countries, with Brands on a Mission’s specialized knowledge in social impact and behaviour change. This collaboration formalizes a relationship that has already seen successful engagements on several assignments across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Through an open architecture model, both organizations will leverage their complementary expertise to develop comprehensive frameworks, tools, and offerings that enable brands to create meaningful social change while achieving business objectives. It will create an industry benchmark for measuring and evaluating brand social impact.

“There are examples of a few iconic brands who’re able to align their commercial and social goals in a way that doing well and doing good become two sides of the same coin. The collaboration between Brands on a Mission and the Ogilvy Africa Network, allows us to bring deep domain expertise on both sides of the coin into a unified offering. Together, we wish to see a world where brands make an impact on their societies and win in market, with measurable success to demonstrate on both counts. We’re building a model to help brands authentically embed social impact into the core of a business, not at its fringes. I’m delighted to have Dr. Myriam and her brilliant team join forces with our talented experts at Ogilvy,” said Vikas Mehta, Regional CEO – Sub-Saharan Africa, Ogilvy Africa Network.

Focusing particularly on under-served countries in Africa, this approach will address critical challenges in health, education, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment.

“Brands have tremendous potential to influence behaviour change at scale”, said Dr. Myriam Sidibe, Chief Mission Officer and Founder of Brands on a Mission. “This collaboration with the Ogilvy Africa Network allows us to harness the power of creative communication and deep local insights to design interventions that truly resonate with communities across Sub-Saharan Africa. The brands that will thrive tomorrow are those that understand their role in creating shared value today.”

The collaboration also enables the Ogilvy Africa Network to leverage Brands on a Mission’s deep expertise in managing the dynamics of public-private collaboration and aligning differing stakeholder priorities. In addition to its convening capabilities, Brands on a Mission will provide technical leadership in behaviour change, social norms marketing, and evidence-based programme design.

The joint approach will deliver resources for brands, including specialized toolkits, impact measurement frameworks, behaviour change campaign blueprints, and implementation playbooks. These resources will enable brands to develop, execute, and measure social impact initiatives effectively.

The two teams have kicked-off their first joint initiative to develop a proprietary measurement platform for RoI of brand-led impact initiatives.