Activists, influencers, and technology experts have revealed that young people have made major gains by advancing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) narratives. This is particularly for adolescent girls and young women through digital technologies.

These sentiments were shared at the Sexual Violence Research Initiative (SVRI) Forum held in Cape Town, South Africa. Panelists and participants underscored how young people are using the internet to dismantle long-standing barriers to SRHR access.

The session was held during the Sexual Violence Research Initiative (SVRI) Forum, and highlighted the immense potential of Africa’s youth. With 77% of Africa’s population under the age of 35, the continent’s young people are a powerful force for change, uniquely positioned to drive SRHR transformation.

The side event, hosted by Brands on a Mission (BoaM) as part of its African Voices initiative, observed that far from being passive recipients, today’s youth are asserting themselves as discerning consumers of SRHR services. They are demanding solutions that are responsive to their preferences, experiences, and realities.

By leveraging these technologies, young people are driving conversations that are deeply relevant to their lives, and actively shaping and influencing public health narratives, helping to dismantle cultural stigmas and expand access to vital SRHR services across the continent.

The session, part of the broader SVRI Forum agenda, aimed to strengthen partnerships and foster new collaborations between African influencers, civil society organisations, and technology-driven NGOs. It called for the creation of safe and stigma-free digital spaces where young people can access and shape relevant SRHR content.

Speaking at the Forum, Professor Myriam Sidibe, Founder and Chief Mission Officer, at Brands on a Mission said, “The young voices that we heard today are the voices we need to keep listening to in our homes, communities and online. Young people are communication experts shaping our stories and Africa’s future, we need to meet them where they are at and expand on their potential. There has been so much hope and excitement expressed today on how emerging technologies can unlock innovation and impact for SRHR and Gender Based Violence (GBV) on the African continent.”

On her part, Angella Summer Namubiru, a Ugandan media personality and digital content creator with over six million followers on TikTok, highlighted the pivotal role of social media in amplifying young people-driven SRHR advocacy saying, “Technology gives young people a chance to share their stories, learn about sexual and reproductive health, and create ways to earn money. When young people have these opportunities, they can make better choices for their lives and health without being forced into situations they do not want.